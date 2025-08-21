ModernGhana logo
African leaders must take necessary reforms to make continent attractive for investment — Mahama

Economy & Investments President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 21 AUG 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African leaders to embark on comprehensive reforms to make the continent more attractive to foreign investors.

He said Africa’s economic potential cannot be realised if governance systems remain weak and public service continues to be riddled with corruption.

The President stressed that trade and investment will not flow to Africa simply by wishful thinking but through deliberate efforts to build stability and accountability.

“We must undertake the hard but necessary reforms to make Africa an attractive destination for investment, and that is why we must silence the guns and stop the fighting. That is why we must reform our economies and make them more stable and predictable, and it is why we must reform our governance and make public service accountable and free of corruption,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama made the remarks on Thursday, August 21, while co-chairing the second plenary session of the ongoing 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan.

He argued that Africa’s large population, fast-growing middle class, and the African Continental Free Trade Area provide a huge opportunity to position the continent as a key global player.

However, the President said this can only be achieved if African leaders create the right environment for business.

“A lot of responsibility rests on the shoulders of African leaders to create an environment that is conducive to trade and investment. We wish to partner with any nation of the world on a basis of win-win, but let us not kid ourselves, trade and investment will not come to Africa merely because we wish it,” he said.

The President further urged African leaders to move beyond dependency on aid and instead build strong partnerships that deliver mutual benefits.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

