Presidential travels: 'Until Ablakwa apologises, Mahama will continue to suffer' — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over his past attacks on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.

Mr. Ablakwa, who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, had accused Mr. Akufo-Addo of wasting taxpayers’ money on luxury jets while in office.

In a social media post on Thursday, August 21, Mr. Ahiagbah referenced recent reports that President John Dramani Mahama was stranded at an airport in Dubai for hours before securing a commercial flight to Japan.

He argued that until Mr. Ablakwa apologises for his stance, President Mahama will continue to face such inconveniences.

“Hon. Ablakwa’s disruptive and so-called oversight in opposition has constrained the government, making it challenging for President Mahama to travel with the expected flexibility and comfort. Until he apologises, the President will continue to suffer long airport waits to connect flights…” Mr. Ahiagbah wrote.

Mr. Ablakwa, however, has maintained that he owes no apology and will not resign over his campaign against former President Akufo-Addo’s use of chartered luxury flights.

He insisted that his position on presidential travels remains firm and guided by the national interest.

In a social media post on Wednesday, August 20, the North Tongu lawmaker said he has no regrets for leading the campaign against Akufo-Addo’s alleged US$18,000 per hour luxury jet travels.

“My principled position has not changed and will not change. It has always been for God and Country,” he wrote.

“I owe no one an apology for leading this consequential and noble oversight to protect taxpayers — I am confident the vast majority of Ghanaians are appreciative of my sacrifices; this is a legacy I will forever cherish,” he added.