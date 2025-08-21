Democracy or Disorder? The Disturbing Siege of Security Premises

In recent times, Ghana, and indeed many African nations have witnessed a troubling spectacle: supporters of political figures and celebrities storming security premises whenever their icons are arrested for questioning. These dramatic scenes, marked by loud protests, insults, and even attempts to forcibly secure releases, raise a critical question: Is democracy in Africa turning into an albatross around our necks?

No doubt, democracy thrives on freedom of expression, the right to association, and the ability of citizens to demand accountability from the state. In this sense, groups gathering in solidarity with an arrested individual can be seen as a natural expression of civic engagement. It reflects the people’s awareness of their rights and their willingness to stand up for their beliefs.

But the problem lies in the manner of these demonstrations. Instead of dignified protests, they often descend into lawlessness, insults hurled at security officers, threats of violence, and demands that suspects be released without due process. This is not democracy; it is disorder wearing the mask of democracy.

Even more disheartening is the sight of Members of Parliament abandoning their legislative responsibilities to join these mobs, fighting for the release of colleagues or, worse still, ordinary party members. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of our democratic institutions but also send the wrong message, that political loyalty is superior to the rule of law.

If indeed we claim to practise democracy, then we must allow our systems to work. Once the security agencies effect an arrest, the law must be allowed to take its course. If nothing incriminating is found, the suspect must be freed without interference. But when mobs besiege police stations and courts, it creates the impression that our institutions are weak, vulnerable, and incapable of dispensing justice independently.

Some argue that these interventions are necessary to resist political witch-hunts. But democracy already provides a solution which can be found in the courts. If anyone believes an arrest is politically motivated, the judiciary exists to adjudicate fairly. To ignore this legal process and resort to mob action is to weaken the very democracy we claim to protect.

If this culture continues, tomorrow even hardened criminals will find mobs demanding their release, emboldened by the precedent being set today. That is a slippery slope Africa cannot afford.

Democracy is not mob rule. It is not a license for insults, threats, or lawlessness. It is a system built on rights and responsibilities, freedom and accountability. To preserve it, we must strengthen our institutions, respect due process, and reject the dangerous habit of storming security premises at every arrest.

If we truly believe in democracy, then we must prove it, not by shouting the loudest in front of police stations, but by allowing the law to work without fear or favour.

Ghanaians are watching!!!

FAB's Gist.