Ridge incident: ‘Ralph emboldened by lack of punishment in past actions’ — Inusah Issah

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Alhaji Fuseini Issah, has suggested that self-styled social media activist Ralph Williams appears to be shielded in his repeated disregard for public order.

He argued that the failure to punish or properly caution Mr. Williams over his past actions, such as blocking roads during demonstrations and unlawfully entering the National Cathedral construction site, has emboldened him to act with impunity.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, August 21, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart also criticised Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh for exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Williams after the Ridge Hospital incident.

“I’m sure there were people who were happy he wasn’t called out in the past, and so he got that sort of vim, as we say. He had the vim to continue some of these things. And I’m thinking it is an opportunity for him to continue again, because when he does it again, he will get the Minister for Health to come and exchange pleasantries with him,” he said.

His comments come after Mr. Williams, who is known to be affiliated with the NDC, stormed the emergency ward of Ridge Hospital on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after accusing health workers of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and said the matter had been reported to the police.

On Tuesday, Mr. Akandoh announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the matter within a week and recommend sanctions where necessary.