ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

General News Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil, has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the detention of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale was on Wednesday, August 20, interrogated over a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which US authorities have linked to proceeds of a $4 million crime involving Ghanaian Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a jail term in the United States.

The vehicle was seized from the musician in May this year as part of ongoing investigations into possible co-conspirators.

Following his questioning, EOCO granted him bail set at GH¢10 million with two sureties, both of which must be justified.

“Once the sureties are presented, hopefully this morning, EOCO will undertake surety inspection, which is a standard protocol, after which Charles Nii Armah Mensah would leave custody,” EOCO said in a statement dated August 21.

But reacting in a social media post on Thursday, Mr. Bentil argued that Shatta Wale does not pose a flight risk to warrant being denied bail.

The IMANI Africa Vice President further stressed that bail under Ghanaian law must not be punitive but only serve to ensure a suspect’s appearance when required.

“Laws are made so everyone will be treated equally!! Whether you like someone or not is not a reason to apply the law differently to them!! Bail must not be used as punishment. All offenses are bailable. Bail is to secure appearance of suspect when required. Bail conditions must not be unreasonable. No one must be held by any institution beyond 48hrs unless remanded by a court,” he wrote.

“Which of these is hard to understand? None. So why is Shatta denied bail? Is he a flight risk?” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH10m bail conditions Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH₵10m bail conditions

1 hour ago

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Attacks on health workers won’t be tolerated under any circumstance — Akandoh

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh My handshake with Ralph won’t stop necessary action on Ridge incident — Health M...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Solomon Kwame Asumadu By-election: ‘I’m the Joshua chosen to lead Akwatia to the promised land’ — NPP ...

2 hours ago

Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – Mahama tells African Leaders Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – ...

2 hours ago

IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence

2 hours ago

Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders

3 hours ago

National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line