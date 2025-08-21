Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil, has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over the detention of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale was on Wednesday, August 20, interrogated over a 2019 Lamborghini Urus which US authorities have linked to proceeds of a $4 million crime involving Ghanaian Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is serving a jail term in the United States.

The vehicle was seized from the musician in May this year as part of ongoing investigations into possible co-conspirators.

Following his questioning, EOCO granted him bail set at GH¢10 million with two sureties, both of which must be justified.

“Once the sureties are presented, hopefully this morning, EOCO will undertake surety inspection, which is a standard protocol, after which Charles Nii Armah Mensah would leave custody,” EOCO said in a statement dated August 21.

But reacting in a social media post on Thursday, Mr. Bentil argued that Shatta Wale does not pose a flight risk to warrant being denied bail.

The IMANI Africa Vice President further stressed that bail under Ghanaian law must not be punitive but only serve to ensure a suspect’s appearance when required.

“Laws are made so everyone will be treated equally!! Whether you like someone or not is not a reason to apply the law differently to them!! Bail must not be used as punishment. All offenses are bailable. Bail is to secure appearance of suspect when required. Bail conditions must not be unreasonable. No one must be held by any institution beyond 48hrs unless remanded by a court,” he wrote.

“Which of these is hard to understand? None. So why is Shatta denied bail? Is he a flight risk?” he added.