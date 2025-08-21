From Jobless Growth to Growthless Jobs: Bawumia’s 2.6 Million Ghost Jobs

Between 2012 and 2023, Ghana’s working-age population grew by 2.7 million, *but only 250,000 net jobs were created, according to the World Bank's latest economic update on Ghana.* The rest? Lost in the haze of slogans and statistics.

In his latest exclusive commentary for IMANI , Kay Codjoe explores:

Why Bawumia’s claim of 2.6 million jobs rings hollow.

How “digitisation” became a slogan, not a solution.

The lived reality of jobless youth, hustling graduates, and women in insecure work.

Why Ghana’s job crisis has turned into a migration crisis.

The hard choices the new government must make to turn growth into livelihoods.

“Illusions do not pay rent. They do not fill a saucepan when children are hungry. And they certainly do not convince the unemployed youth asked to clap for ghosts.”

Read the full article below.

I see the numbers, but I also see the people. The World Bank says between 2012 and 2023, Ghana’s working-age population grew by 2.7 million, yet we only added 250,000 net jobs. That is not a statistic; it is a story. It is the story of young men pacing in traffic with sachet water, of graduates clutching brown envelopes in the sun, of women selling airtime by the roadside while holding degrees they cannot use. It is the story of those who wake up every day in search of work and come home with nothing but exhaustion. Economists call it “jobless growth” because GDP climbs, but ordinary lives remain stranded on the ground.

And then there was Bawumia. On the campaign trail, he said his government had created 2.6 million jobs. He said it with the confidence of a preacher certain of his congregation’s amens. He repeated it like gospel, daring doubters to contradict him. To his credit, he did not say where we could find these jobs, perhaps because they exist only on payroll registers and in SSNIT contributor lists. One worker leaves, another takes their place, and, by that arithmetic, funerals are birth certificates.

The contradiction is painful because we lived it. When the economy sank under debt, inflation, and despair, the man who branded himself as Ghana’s economic messiah abandoned economics altogether. He stopped explaining inflation, exchange rates, and debt dynamics and suddenly became a wannabe Steve Jobs. Out went spreadsheets, in came the rhetoric of digitisation. Ghana was promised a technology revolution that looked glamorous in PowerPoint slides but half-baked in real life. What is the value of a digital address system when young people have no physical address they can afford to rent? What is the point of mobile money interoperability when the pockets of the youth are interoperably empty?

The World Bank’s account feels truer to what people experience. Only 13 percent of workers are in high-quality jobs. Youth participation is falling. Women are locked into insecure work. Young people are leaving, not just to Accra, but across deserts and oceans, because they do not believe the promise of jobs at home. The job crisis has become a migration crisis. When men and women risk their lives in the Mediterranean, it is not because they lack patriotism. It is because they lack options.

Meanwhile, those who stay behind are forced to measure their dignity in gig shifts and piecemeal hustles. Taxi drivers with degrees. Teachers who moonlight as mobile money agents. Nurses who braid hair in the evenings to supplement salaries that cannot sustain them. This is not growth; this is survival. This is a generation learning to stretch coins into miracles while politicians stretch statistics into illusions.

And so the people spoke. On December 7, they voted. John Dramani Mahama won, overwhelmingly. Not just the presidency, but a two-thirds majority in Parliament as well. Bawumia did not just lose an election; he lost the plot, and he lost the bots. He had governed by numbers and slogans, but the Ghanaian voter chose lived truth over statistical illusion. The 2.6 million ghost jobs collapsed at the ballot box because the unemployed are not ghosts; they are citizens, and they can vote.

Now comes the real work. A two-thirds majority is not a cushion; it is a responsibility. The new government must do what its predecessors failed to do: convert growth into livelihoods. It means building the power, roads, and irrigation that allow private investment to expand. It means aligning schools with skills the market actually wants, so that graduates are not trained for jobs that do not exist. It means reforming agriculture into an industry of dignity, where young farmers earn wages that compete with office jobs. It means making sure a diploma is not just a piece of paper but a passport to a decent wage.

Because jobs are not numbers in a speech. They are what keep families intact. They are what allow a father to buy books for his daughter, a mother to pay her son’s hospital bill, a young graduate to plan a wedding instead of a one-way ticket to nowhere. When jobs disappear, marriages crack, children drop out, and hope becomes a currency too expensive to afford.

Bawumia’s 2.6 million ghost jobs may go down as one of the great illusions of our political theatre. But illusions do not pay rent. Illusions do not stop the landlord’s knock. Illusions do not fill a saucepan when the children are hungry. And illusions certainly do not convince the unemployed youth who see no future in a nation that asks them to clap for ghosts.

It is tempting to say that Bawumia simply lied. But the truth is more complicated. He lied, yes, but he also revealed something deeper about our politics: that in Ghana, the art of governance has become the art of accounting tricks. We count replacement jobs as new jobs. We count temporary contracts as permanent solutions. We count internships as evidence of prosperity. It is the politics of make-believe. And as long as we continue to mistake numbers for lives, we will continue to grow GDP while shrinking opportunity.

The election result was therefore not just a rejection of one man, but a rejection of an entire style of politics. Ghanaians are tired of being governed by slogans. They are tired of listening to men in suits count ghosts while real citizens struggle to count coins. They are tired of promises of industrial revolutions that never arrive, of digitisation drives that digitise nothing but speeches.

The task before the new government is enormous. To convert growth into jobs will require bold structural reforms, not cosmetic slogans. It will mean rethinking education, enforcing discipline in public finance, and rooting out corruption that diverts funds meant for development. It will mean confronting vested interests, from cartels in the import sector to cronies in state contracts. Most of all, it will mean restoring honesty to our national conversation. If the jobs are not there, say so. If the journey will be long, admit it. Better a hard truth than a sweet illusion.

For now, Ghanaians have spoken clearly. They chose reality over illusion, dignity over deception. They chose to believe in their own experience rather than a politician’s PowerPoint. They chose to end the era of ghost jobs.

And in that choice lies a simple lesson: the people of Ghana are not ghosts. They are real, they are watching, and they are waiting.

Kay Codjoe