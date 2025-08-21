My handshake with Ralph won’t stop necessary action on Ridge incident — Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has dismissed criticisms over his handshake with Ralph Williams, the man at the centre of the recent chaos at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, known well as Ridge Hospital.

Mr. Akandoh has come under fire after a viral video showed him exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Williams during a visit to the hospital, days after the incident.

Critics, particularly the Ghana National Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), said the act suggested bias and a lack of seriousness in addressing the matter.

But speaking at a press conference on Thursday, August 21, the minister explained that as a public official, he could not have snubbed someone who approached him with a greeting, even if that person had been convicted of a crime.

“So let us not reduce the fact that I shook hands with him. That does not mean I should stop any measure or steps the ministry or government will take to unravel the situation,” he stressed.

Mr. Akandoh further explained that Mr. Williams had earlier been to his office to present his side of the story but missed him in person, hence following up to the hospital.

“Even if that guy had been prosecuted and sentenced to life imprisonment, and he stretches his hand to shake me as a minister, I have the duty to respond as a public officer,” he said.

The minister’s reaction comes after Mr. Williams, a known NDC activist, stormed the emergency ward of Ridge Hospital on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after accusing health workers of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and reported the matter to the police.

On Tuesday, Mr. Akandoh announced the establishment of a committee to investigate the incident within a week and recommend sanctions where necessary.