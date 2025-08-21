ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

French judges order genocide case against widow of Rwanda ex-president dismissed

By AFP
Rwanda Agathe Habyarimana, 82, has been living in France since 1998. By BERTRAND GUAY (AFP)
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Agathe Habyarimana, 82, has been living in France since 1998. By BERTRAND GUAY (AFP)

Investigating judges in Paris ordered the dismissal of a case alleging the widow of Rwanda's former president played a role in the country's 1994 genocide, according to court documents seen by AFP Thursday.

Agathe Habyarimana, 82, who has been living in France since 1998 and whose extradition has been repeatedly requested by Kigali, now appears highly unlikely to face trial by a French court following the ruling.

"There are insufficient charges against Agathe Kanziga (Habyarimana) to show she could have been an accomplice to genocide" or could have participated in "conspiracy to commit genocide", the judges wrote in the order seen by AFP.

"To date, Agathe Kanziga appears not as the perpetrator of genocide, but as a victim of the terrorist attack" in which her husband, brother, and relatives were killed, the judges said.

The former first lady fled Rwanda with French help just days after her husband's plane was shot down in April 1994, triggering the genocide which saw around 800,000 people, mainly ethnic Tutsis, slaughtered in one of the 20th century's worst atrocities.

The investigation has been underway since 2008, when a French-based victims' association filed a legal complaint against Habyarimana, who was questioned over suspicions that she was part of the Hutu inner circle of power that planned and orchestrated the killings.

In the investigation she had the status of assisted witness, which in France's legal system is between being a witness and being charged.

The investigation was closed in 2022, but French anti-terror prosecutors, who sought to charge Habyarimana, requested a new probe be opened.

In May, judicial authorities closed the investigation without pressing charges, a decision now under appeal by the National Anti-Terror Prosecutor's Office (PNAT).

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH10m bail conditions Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH₵10m bail conditions

22 minutes ago

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

22 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Attacks on health workers won’t be tolerated under any circumstance — Akandoh

22 minutes ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh My handshake with Ralph won’t stop necessary action on Ridge incident — Health M...

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Solomon Kwame Asumadu By-election: ‘I’m the Joshua chosen to lead Akwatia to the promised land’ — NPP ...

1 hour ago

Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – Mahama tells African Leaders Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – ...

1 hour ago

IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence

1 hour ago

Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders

2 hours ago

National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line