Akufo-Addo’s Suicidal Sins Were Painfully Personal, Bala Ali

I have said this umpteen times before and hereby reiterate the same, that I am absolutely not in the least bit perturbed by the ballot-snatching return to the Presidency by the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, because even if afforded 20 years at the helm our national affairs, Mr. John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama would not achieve half of what the putative Archbishop of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi achieved in just the first four years of his two, four-year, consecutive terms in office.

Which is why I found Mr. Bala Ali’s article captioned “The Unpardonable Sins of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo” (Modernghana.com 8/3/25) to be quite fascinating albeit grossly thematically misplaced. You see, the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was seismically swept out of power, in much the very same way that Mr. Mahama’s first ragtag government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was “Tsunamized” out of the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House. But, of course, other than the pathological complacency and morbid narcissism which both men strikingly share like Ideological Siamese Twins, the reasons for their individual and collective round and flat rejection by the Ghanaian electorate were as disparate as day and night.

You see, reckoned in terms of quality-of-life upgrade of the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian people, the present relatively much younger President Mahama is far and away not the least bit the classmate or the administrative compeer of the relatively much more focused former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. In his clearly disconsolate lament on behalf of his apparent political icon and hero, the author, predictably, makes the same moral and behavioral blunder as his fellow fanatical partisans of assuming that progressive leadership is, somehow, all about the erection of imposing architectural monuments and a few remarkable poverty-alleviating programs, the very same foibles that the immortalized putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Ghanaian Politics, to wit, Dr. Joseph (Nana Kwame Kyeretwie) Boakye Danquah, charitably let on to the irrepressibly ambitious and relatively much younger and strategically less savvy President Kwame Nkrumah.

A rhetorically witty and verbally stinging Dr. Danquah would remind his much younger peer and sometime protege about the tune and the lyrics of an ancient Akan drum-script that ran as follows (I am largely paraphrasing the Akan original here): “When I call a piece of cowrie shells/ The cowrie shell does not respond/ When I call a log/ The log does not respond/ But when I call a human being/ That human being promptly responds/ For it is only the living human soul/ That truly matters.” Of course, as already adumbrated, the preceding quote is only a loose rendition of the far more idiomatically fecund and pointedly rhythmic Akan original.

Now, what most matters to underscore here - and I hope the critically thinking Dear Reader gets the drift of what Yours Truly is driving at - with regard to the subject of our present conversation, is that when it comes to brasstacks, as it were, the historically unprecedented establishment of a Fee-Free Senior High, Technical, Vocational and STEM - or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - Curricula and Education System and whatnot, notwithstanding, “Oseadeeyo” Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seemed to have tragically forgotten the one overriding aspect of humanity that animates and provides indispensable meaning to all things material and intellectually and spiritually enhancing and morally fulfilling, namely, LEADERSHIP WITH CHARACTER.

I particularly emphasize the ancestral royal title of “Oseadeeyo,” obviously and naturally because it has the same meaning as the last name of my maternal grandfather, The Rev. T H “Sintim,” of Akyem-Begoro, Asiakwa and Asante-Mampong and Asante-Juaben royal families. And by the way, the name “Sintim” was not my grandfather’s “Surname,” because Nana Yawbe (Yabe?) Sintim-Aboagye (1896-1982), also the beloved nephew of Odeefuo Nana Amaniampong, I, the Kurowti- or Kronti-Hene or Second-in-Command of Asanteman or The Great Asante Federation, better known globally as the Asante Empire, was named after his elder uncle. His own father was Nana Kwadwo Aboagye (Born Circa 1850) of Asante-Juaben and Akyem-Asiakwa. Legend has it that he transitioned into the ages, as former US President Barack H Obama once said of President Nelson R. Mandela of South Africa, at the age of 106; some say he was 116 years old, but I tend to side with those who claim the former as his official age at his death. Nana Aboagye is officially credited for having introduced the Presbyterian Church Missionaries from Basel, Switzerland, to Akyem-Begoro and most of Okyeman in the early 1880s. At his baptism, presumably at Akyem-Begoro, he took the name of the ministerial or clerical officiant, namely, The Rev. Theodore Adolphe as his nominal prefix.

But what I really need to emphasize here, more than anything else, is the fact that like his immediate predecessor to the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Nomination or Candidacy, watching his demeanor and then intently paying attention to his rhetoric and whatever else passed for his electioneering-campaign speeches, the critically thinking and observant student and pundit of Fourth Republican Ghanaian political culture got the glaringly inescapable sense of a leader who decidedly lacked adequate stamina to effectively manage the country’s affairs for more than one four-year term. By the middle of the second term of his tenure, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appeared to have thoroughly gotten tired of the job for which he had fiercely fought and shed immeasurable gallons of sweat and tears to clinch or secure.

And this was all to be expected, when one also reckons the fact that the lightning speed with which Nana Akufo-Addo had initially assumed the reins of the Presidency had absolutely no match or rival in postcolonial Ghanaian history, except, of course, for the first three or four years of the President Kwame Nkrumah-led government of the tautologically named Convention People’s Party (CPP), as one of the World War II veterans who marched on the Old Danish Slave Fort at Osu, Accra, in February 1948, for improved or better post-service conditions with the tragically martyred Sgt. Cornelius Francis Adjetey, Cpl. Attipoe and Pvt. Odartey-Lamptey had occasion to pointedly remark not very long ago.

In the runup to the 2024 General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election, the keen observer of events on Ground Zero, as it were, got the weird feeling and a very disturbing impression of a publicly unspoken sense of a precipitous falling out between a lame-duck President Akufo-Addo and a fast-rising and exponentially popular Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of an undefinable sort but, nevertheless, inescapably evident. Which gave the clearly unmistakable impression of the putative Big-Brained Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu, at least in comparison to Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja, having effectively given up his initially hard-fought internal party battle on behalf of his objective of handing over the democratic reins of governance in the form of a seamless power transfer to his handpicked fellow patrician and Oxbridge-educated Vice-President Bawumia, for reasons that have yet to be formally disclosed but may very well have something to do with the increasingly frosty relationship between the extant Vice-President and then Finance Minister Kenneth (Nana Yaw Kuntunkununku) Ofori-Atta, vis-a-vis the Columbia and Yale universities-educated cousin of the President’s widely remarked abjectly poor handling of the country’s economy, an increasingly intolerable situation that would lead to the “transfer-resignation” of Mr. Ofori-Atta, widely deemed to be a nose-thumbing equivalent of “giving-the-finger,” in New York Street Speak at the Walewale Naa of the Ancient Mamprugu Kingdom.

For example, rudely and churlishly telling the longsuffering and avid lovers of a bitterly fought and won 30-year-plus Ghanaian democratic dispensation that under absolutely no circumstances was the lame-duck Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inclined to hand over the reins of governance to even an impeccably or an unimpeachably elected Candidate-General John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, blatantly reeked of a paradoxically rigged deliberate invitation of a round rejection of the most dynamic and progressive Vice-President in Ghana’s entire postcolonial history.

This is only one of the most glaring at once strategically suicidal and internecine publicly unspoken spats between Messrs. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia that Akufo-Addo-worshipping fanatics like Bala Ali appear to be damn too blind to be critically examining and commenting on, as one of the 2024 electioneering-campaign letdowns on the part of the man whom the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana left his job and surging distinguished career to go to bat for. Now, does such jejune and callow behavior make sense to any party member, supporter, sympathizer or stalwart?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]