Pondering the language of grief, and related matters

Perhaps it was the horror and the fatalities of the military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, that caused some writers of the flood of condolence messages to use words that were not quite appropriate.

And it’s not me making a presumptuous comment; dictionary definitions lead to that conclusion.

But why the inappropriate language? Understandably, the gruesomeness of the crash scene, the imagined devastating effect on the affected families, cast a pall of gloom over the country. Doubtlessly, the shock, the agonising loss of eight precious lives literally left people at a loss for the right words to describe their empathy; and to express solidarity with the bereaved.

For the record:

“The remains of six of the eight August 6 helicopter crash victims were interred at the Military Cemetery in Accra (on Friday, August 15, 20250).

“The six were: the Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; former Ashanti Regional Minister and a Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Sarpong; a Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Samuel Aboagye; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, the pilot; Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, co-pilot; and Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

“Two of the victims, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, were buried earlier on Sunday, August 10, 2025 in accordance with Islamic dictates (Daily Graphic, August 16, 2025).”

Not surprisingly, the overwhelming nature of such a calamity can lead to misstatements and even exaggerations. Emotional outpourings related to grief are perhaps explained by the Akan saying, ‘agya bi wu a agya bi te ase, deε yede daadaa awisia’ (‘the saying that when a father/parent dies, there is always a successor, is just to delude or comfort an orphan’).

Words like ‘gallant’, ‘heroes’, ‘brave’, ‘patriot’ and even ‘sacrifice’ featured in many of the published messages, sounding more of knee-jerk reactions, than carefully thought statements; and, to me, in this context they come under the heading, ‘word-abuse’.

Notably, ‘gallant’ would win a top prize in any word-abuse contest in Ghana! Whether people are commending best farmers on National Farmers Day, or our football successes, ‘gallant’ seems to be the most favoured word.

So, what do dictionaries say?

Gallant: “A gallant person is very brave and honourable when in danger or difficulty; a gallant man is polite and considerate towards women”; “brave, spirited, noble-minded or chivalrous.”

Hero: “A hero is someone who has done something brave or good and is admired by a lot of people …”; “a real person or fictional character who, in the face of danger, combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, or strength.”

Brave: “ready to face and endure danger or pain, showing courage.”

Patriot: “A patriot is someone who loves their country and feels very loyal towards it.”

All the above definitions indicate a situation of undertaking a dangerous assignment in the full knowledge of the peril, but still going ahead with it.

Was that the case?

Surely, to the eight it was a day-return duty trip to Obuasi, Ashanti Region, reportedly for an anti-galamsey (illegal mining) programme launch. Clearly, they had no idea that it would end so tragically, in a thicket at Adansi Akrofuom. They were victims of a horrendous accident.

Moreover, using ‘gallant’, ‘heroes’ and the like could even be veering towards downplaying the malevolence of that cruel fate that befell them – and their families.

Again, the gravity of the adversity should not be lost under the wrapping of words that imply that it was “sacrificial” on their part.

Even words like ‘patriot’ and ‘brave’, though better than ‘gallant’, on closer analysis might not be quite what we should use to describe that horrific happening.

Conceivably, most of those condolence statements from organisations were written by professional communicators, people expected to appreciate the importance of choosing words with care, words applicable to a situation.

However, thankfully, not all the condolence messages were disappointing. Consider the following three, movingly, sensitively and thoughtfully crafted statements published in the Daily Graphic:

Gold Fields:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Armed Forces, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana at this very difficult time.

“We grieve with all who are hurting, with those who have lost loved ones and in the midst of such loss and tragedy we take pride in the legacy of the eight persons who have passed.

“Faith gives us strength.”

Published on August 13, it was illustrated with eight flickering candles; and was signed: “The Boards of Directors, Executive Leadership and the entire Gold Fields Team”.

Latex Foam:

“We at Latex Foam are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our national leaders and service members in the recent helicopter crash.

“Our hearts go out to their families, the President, and the good people of Ghana during this difficult time. Damirifa Due.”

Also published on August 13, it was adorned with one red rose beside a single candle, a black ribbon tied around it, flame burning bright.

GBfoods:

“GBfoods in Solidarity and Sorrow with Ghana

“GBfoods joins the good people of Ghana in mourning the lives lost in the recent helicopter crash. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and communities affected by this tragic event.

“In this moment of grief, we stand together as one people and one nation, united in our pain, compassion, strength, and remembrance.

“May the souls of the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in perfect peace.”

Published on August 19, its setting was a Ghana flag at half-mast and a single, bright burning candle.

As expected, the Government announced a period of national mourning, from August 7 to August 9, and flags to fly at half-mast.

I recalled the question I asked in an article published elsewhere, when on June 3, 2015 the nation lost scores of cherished lives in the Nkrumah Circle flood and fuel station fire disaster.

My question had to do with the role of citizens in a national mourning period. Although nobody wishes for the need, it goes without saying that we still buy mourning outfits from time to time. (Ironically, Dr Omane Boamah was then the Communications Minister, who gave directives regarding the national mourning.)

EXCERPTS FROM THAT ARTICLE:

“I have been wondering what exactly a period of national mourning entails. Is everybody supposed to know how to observe it?

“Usually, during such official honouring of the dead, there is only the terse announcement of the decision and a directive that flags should fly at half mast. In some cases, the public is informed that a book of condolence has been opened.

“But what is the role of citizens? Beyond the flags, what other form should a national mourning take?

“Flying flags at half-mast is, of course the international convention. But here in Ghana how many of us take notice of flags, to appreciate the significance when they’re at half mast?

“Also, at the vast majority of locations where there are no flags, how do the people there participate in the national expression of solidarity with the victims and the bereaved?

“Is this practice, which is the Western way, adequate for the average Ghanaian to feel part of the mourning? Perhaps not, because Ghanaians, Africans, tend to demonstrate grief in a more conspicuous way.

“Maybe we need to draw up a national mourning procedure to reflect our culture which would enable people nationwide feel involved and the bereaved feel comforted.

“In my view, the National Commission for Civic Education, the Commission on Culture and the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs should have lead roles in this.

“Of course, one does not wish to tempt fate or invite calamities by such an initiative, but some guidance as an outlet for the collective grief at such times might be useful.”

(‘About a national mourning – and an understatement’, Thoughts of a Native Daughter column, The Mirror, June 12, 2015.)

OTHER MATTERS:

Another concern is the description of people who die while in office, as ‘former’. If someone was still serving, had not resigned or been sacked, in my opinion, the right description is ‘the late …’ and not ‘the former …’.

The burials had not even taken place when there were references in some reports to “the former Defence Minister”, etc.

And, sadly, despite our campaign for correct usage, some people still announce ‘One Week Observation’, instead of the correct form, ‘One Week Observance’.

Equally wrong is the term ‘One Week Celebration’. I know that Catholics ‘celebrate’ mass, but in relation to bereavement, do they mean they’re celebrating the death of that person?

Anyway, the country awaits keenly the findings of the crash investigation. Also, one hopes that as part of the after-funeral review and actions, due appreciation has been shown to the area inhabitants who were reportedly first on the scene after the crash and fire, and helped transport the remains from the crash site.

Furthermore, undoubtedly, for the bereaved families, putting their lives back on track will be a formidable task. So, apart from the expected financial help, some may need expert psychological support, which the Government should be able to provide.

Crucially, as has been suggested in numerous quarters, the objective of that fateful mission to Obuasi, a decisive tackling of galamsey, needs to be fulfilled as a lasting memorial to the tragic eight.