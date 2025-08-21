Fire destroys four-bedroom house in Agona Asafo

A devastating fire has razed a four-bedroom house in Agona Asafo in the Agona East District, destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis and leaving occupants displaced.

The Agona East District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that the incident occurred on August 15, 2025, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Directorate said it received a distress call from the Assembly Member for Agona Asafo Electoral Area, Hon. Ishmael Odoom, popularly known as Obia Bedidi, reporting the fire outbreak.

Agona East District NADMO Director, Mr. Seth A. Williams, said he, together with the Deputy Director in charge of Disaster Risk Reduction, Miss Naomi Aidoo, and other staff, visited the scene to assess the damage.

“Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, together with residents, managed to bring the fire under control. Our assessment indicated that the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault,” he disclosed.

According to him, several items including roofing sheets, mattresses, furniture, a television set, clothing, and cash amounting to GH¢2,000 were completely destroyed. “The total cost of properties lost is estimated at GH¢15,000,” he added.

Mr. Williams said a comprehensive report has been submitted to the Central Regional NADMO office for urgent support to the victims.

“Meanwhile, the victims are appealing to NADMO through the District Secretariat for immediate assistance. They are also calling on the Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Queenstar Pokuah Sawyerr, the District Assembly, and benevolent individuals to come to their aid,” he stated.

Assembly Member Hon. Ishmael Odoom urged residents to adopt preventive measures against disasters. He assured that his office will collaborate with the District Assembly, the MP, and other agencies to support the victims and help them recover.