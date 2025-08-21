2028 is Wide Open: The NPP Can Bounce Back If She Puts Her House in Order

The 2024 elections was hailed by some as a grand comeback for John Mahama and the NDC. The headlines screamed of a decisive victory. Yet, beneath the noise, the numbers whisper a different story. The NPP lost not because the NDC was strong, but because the NPP was weak, complacent, and divided. Let’s be clear --- 2024 was an own goal.

Ghana’s Political Equation: 40:40:20

Since 1992, Ghana’s politics has settled into a predictable equation. The NPP owns about 40% of the electorate, anchored in Ashanti, Eastern, and parts of Bono and Ahafo. The NDC owns its own 40%, dominated by Volta, Oti, and the Northern belt.

That means no party wins without convincing the floating 15 – 20% --- mostly Greater Accra, Central, Ahafo, Bono East and Western. Elections are not won by fanatics in strongholds, but by persuading and mobilizing the undecided and discerning voters.

How the NPP Shot Itself in the Foot

The NPP’s defeat in 2024 was a perfect storm of avoidable mistakes:

Ashanti stayed home --- Turnout in the NPP’s stronghold dropped from 83% in 2020 to just 63% in 2024. That single act of apathy cost the party more than 150,000 votes. Eastern was no better, with thousands refusing to show up. For a party that calls Ashanti its "world bank," this was like locking up the vault.

Swing regions collapsed --- Greater Accra, once a battleground, tilted decisively red. Central drifted away. Ahafo, which the NPP had flipped blue in 2020, returned to the NDC. These swings alone drained more than 400,000 votes from the NPP’s tally.

Internal bickering and arrogance --- Candidate selection delays, disillusioned grassroots, and unresolved primaries poisoned enthusiasm. Many supporters simply folded their arms. Others voted with clenched teeth. The party went into battle divided, and Ghanaian voters punished it.

The Harsh Truth: The NDC Didn’t Win, the NPP Lost!

If the NPP had merely matched its 2020 performance in Ashanti, Eastern, and the swing regions, the outcome of 2024 would have flipped. With 600,000 votes left on the table, John Mahama’s margin would have evaporated. This is the brutal truth. The NDC’s victory was borrowed, not earned.

Why 2028 Looks Even Tougher for the NDC

Fast-forward to 2028. Mahama, the NDC’s only true vote magnet, will not be on the ballot. The NDC will be forced into a bloody succession fight. None of the pretenders waiting in the wings carries Mahama’s weight. Expect wrangling, bitterness, and broken ranks.

Meanwhile, cracks are already showing. President Mahama’s globe-trotting has begun to mirror Nana Addo’s late-term jet-setting. Corruption scandals are bubbling up around NDC officials, while accused NPP officials are being exonerated. Galamsey continues unabated. Cocoa farmers are furious that Ghana’s producer prices remain far below what Côte d’Ivoire pays. Nana Addo was accused of disrespect for traditional authorities. Recently, a top Minister was shown the door of a palace for gross disrespect to a Paramount chief. With barely eight months in office, for ordinary Ghanaians, the early signs suggest déjà vu --- promises replaced by excuses. In short, the NDC is beginning to look like the NPP of 2020 – 2024. Arrogant, complacent, and unprepared for the anger of voters.

What the NPP Must Do to Win

The numbers make one thing clear: 2028 looks good for the NPP. But only if the party learns from its mistakes. Six steps are critical:

Reignite the base: Ashanti and Eastern cannot sleep again. Mobilization must start now, and not three months to an election. Winning in 2028 starts with gaining the confidence of NPP’s own supporters.

Win back the swing belt: Greater Accra and Central are not enemies; they are prizes. A disciplined, people-centered campaign can flip them. Stop the immaturity and loose talk; convince Ghanaians that you have what it takes to be given the mantle. There are more discerning people out there than you can imagine. Select your battles. Admit your mistakes. Apologize where you have to. Humility makes a person more charismatic.

Unite, or perish: Petty factionalism must end. Ghanaians do not vote for divided houses. The choice of the Presidential candidate must never be handed to anyone on a silver platter. Whoever wins must be the choice of the grassroots, not the executives! Same must be done when selecting aspirants for Parliamentary election. The PR machinery must fire from all cylinders. Will it be possible if Presidential aspirants agree that whoever has the second highest at the primaries automatically becomes Vice President? Just thinking aloud!

Welcome all who left: All those who were expelled or voluntarily left the NPP must be appealed to, to return to the fold. The party needs them, and no one demands any apology from any of them. If possible, pamper them a little. They come with sparkling energy; let them contest any position of their choice. The Prodigal Son was not denied any rights in his father’s house.

Reconstitute the Council of Elders: A Dagomba proverb says, “Even when on the highest tree, the young cannot see what the elders see while lying down”. The arrogance must stop. The party must respect the aged and respected traditional authorities.

Overhaul starts with change of leadership: Immediately after the troubling defeat of 2024, the entire executive should have resigned for their abysmal performance, and the worst since 1979. By their showing, they lacked ideas. There are many out there who can change the fortunes of the party. Open the doors very wide for proactive leadership.

The Ball is in the NPP’s Court

The NPP lost 2024 not because Ghanaians fell in love with the NDC, but because Ghanaians fell out of love with a divided, arrogant party that refused to listen. But politics is a game of cycles. The NDC is already repeating the very mistakes that drove voters away from the NPP. If the NPP can humble itself, reorganize, and inspire its base, 2028 will not just be competitive, it will be winnable.

The numbers don’t lie. The NDC’s victory was borrowed time. The NPP can take it back.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

