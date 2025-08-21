ModernGhana logo
2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — Afenyo-Markin

General News Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
THU, 21 AUG 2025
Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has lamented that a two-week water outage in his constituency has worsened sanitation and health challenges.

He explained that the situation has left hospitals, schools, households, and small businesses struggling to cope, with over 140,000 residents bearing the brunt of the hardship.

He has petitioned the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to urgently restore supply and give clarity on the cause of the disruption.

“I write to urgently draw your attention to the disruption of water supply in the Effutu Municipality which has persisted unresolved for more than two weeks. As of today, I can confirm that majority of the communities within the Municipality still remain without the supply of potable pipe-borne water.

“This prolonged shutdown has created unbearable hardship for the population of over 140,000, and its effects are being felt across every sector of community life,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin wrote in part of his petition.

He stressed that hospitals and clinics cannot maintain minimum hygiene standards, schools are facing sanitation breakdowns, and households are forced to rely on costly private suppliers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

