ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba pledge stronger Ghana-Japan ties at TICAD-9

  Thu, 21 Aug 2025
Headlines President Mahama, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba pledge stronger Ghana-Japan ties at TICAD-9
THU, 21 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, held high-level bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) in Tokyo.

The discussions centred on deepening Ghana–Japan relations, with both leaders pledging to expand cooperation in diplomacy, trade, investment, and international development.

Prime Minister Ishiba extended his condolences to Ghana over the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including the Ministers of Defence and Environment. He described the incident as a painful loss and reaffirmed Japan’s solidarity with Ghana. The Japanese leader further underscored his country’s determination to strengthen its partnership, citing President Mahama’s past experience at the Japanese Embassy in Accra as a valuable foundation for closer ties.

President Mahama expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support during Ghana’s moment of grief, stressing the importance of solidarity in times of tragedy. He also welcomed Japan’s longstanding contributions to African development through initiatives in agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure.

Talks also highlighted the role of Japanese businesses in Ghana, with Prime Minister Ishiba appealing for greater cooperation to address operational challenges. In response, President Mahama assured him of Ghana’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and innovation.

The two leaders agreed to intensify collaboration ahead of significant milestones in 2027, including the 100th anniversary of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi’s voyage to Ghana, the 60th anniversary of Ghana–Japan diplomatic relations, and the 50th anniversary of the JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, reaffirming their resolve to work together in advancing peace, stability, and sustainable growth.

President Mahama was accompanied by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza, and Senior Adviser Joyce Bawa Mogtari. On Thursday, the two leaders are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding as part of TICAD-9 before President Mahama delivers his official address at the plenary session.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH10m bail conditions Here is why Shatta Wale is still in EOCO custody despite GH₵10m bail conditions

1 hour ago

Lawyer and Managing Partner at Lex Praxis Incorporated, Kofi Bentil Shatta Wale is not a flight risk to be detained — Kofi Bentil tells EOCO

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Attacks on health workers won’t be tolerated under any circumstance — Akandoh

1 hour ago

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh My handshake with Ralph won’t stop necessary action on Ridge incident — Health M...

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, Solomon Kwame Asumadu By-election: ‘I’m the Joshua chosen to lead Akwatia to the promised land’ — NPP ...

2 hours ago

Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – Mahama tells African Leaders Silence the guns, stabilize economies, tackle corruption to attract investors – ...

2 hours ago

IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence IGP Yohuno confirms arrest of eight suspects over Ablekuma North rerun violence

2 hours ago

Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders Arrest absconded Energy Ministry geologist for breaching bond — PAC orders

3 hours ago

National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2 weeks water shortage in Effutu has compounded sanitation, health challenges — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line