President Mahama, Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba pledge stronger Ghana-Japan ties at TICAD-9

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, held high-level bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) in Tokyo.

The discussions centred on deepening Ghana–Japan relations, with both leaders pledging to expand cooperation in diplomacy, trade, investment, and international development.

Prime Minister Ishiba extended his condolences to Ghana over the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including the Ministers of Defence and Environment. He described the incident as a painful loss and reaffirmed Japan’s solidarity with Ghana. The Japanese leader further underscored his country’s determination to strengthen its partnership, citing President Mahama’s past experience at the Japanese Embassy in Accra as a valuable foundation for closer ties.

President Mahama expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support during Ghana’s moment of grief, stressing the importance of solidarity in times of tragedy. He also welcomed Japan’s longstanding contributions to African development through initiatives in agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure.

Talks also highlighted the role of Japanese businesses in Ghana, with Prime Minister Ishiba appealing for greater cooperation to address operational challenges. In response, President Mahama assured him of Ghana’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investment and innovation.

The two leaders agreed to intensify collaboration ahead of significant milestones in 2027, including the 100th anniversary of Dr. Hideyo Noguchi’s voyage to Ghana, the 60th anniversary of Ghana–Japan diplomatic relations, and the 50th anniversary of the JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, reaffirming their resolve to work together in advancing peace, stability, and sustainable growth.

President Mahama was accompanied by Foreign Minister Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza, and Senior Adviser Joyce Bawa Mogtari. On Thursday, the two leaders are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding as part of TICAD-9 before President Mahama delivers his official address at the plenary session.