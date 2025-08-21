National Security seizes, destroys counterfeit diapers in Ashanti Region

The National Security's Ashanti Regional branch has intercepted and destroyed a consignment of counterfeit diapers in the region.

The products, branded with the name of a Ghanaian company, were smuggled from Nigeria and seized at Asafo under the Interchange.

Investigations revealed that the port duty documents covering the products were fake, and the importers have failed to appear since the seizure.

This is not the first time counterfeit diapers have been seized in the region; three weeks ago, National Security confiscated similar products that were confirmed to be fake and unsafe for public use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The seized diapers were sent to Zoomlion's Medical Waste Treatment Plant for safe scientific disposal on August 20, 2025, following the FDA's advice.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Alhaji Tapsoba Alhassan, in an interview with OTEC News Reporter Kwame on Wednesday August 20,2025, disclosed that despite receiving several calls from individuals claiming ownership of the seized diapers, none have shown up to verify their claims.

Alhaji Tapsoba highlighted the challenges in tracing the suspects behind the smuggled counterfeit products, emphasizing the need for vigilance in protecting public health and safety.