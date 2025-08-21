Beyond the Hats: Afenyo-Markin Vindicated on Ayensu-Danquah’s False Professorship

During her parliamentary vetting, Deputy Health Minister-designate Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah introduced herself as a “full Professor of Surgery” with “publications too numerous to count.” When the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, calmly asked for clarification—a simple, necessary question—he was treated to a barrage of insults from partisan attack dogs. What should have been answered with a crisp ‘yes’ or ‘no’ was met instead with layers of misdirection. Today, the dust has settled, the facts are clear, and his question has been vindicated.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah’s insistence on a title she has not earned, by any denomination, is truly shameful. Some things really shouldn’t require lengthy debate. Academic titles are not honorifics of convenience; they demand verification. Whether ‘Professor’ in Ghanaian parlance or 'Adjunct Assistant Professor' abroad, clarity isn’t optional; it is the currency of credibility. This should not be a matter of emotion or party loyalty but of verifiable fact.

From the records, there is no ambiguity. The University of Utah, where Dr Ayensu-Danquah teaches, has confirmed in writing that she holds the rank of *Adjunct Assistant Professor of Surgery*—a part-time, non-tenure-track position. Ghana’s Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has since formally directed her to stop using the title “Professor,” explaining that in our academic system an adjunct assistant professor is not a professorial rank at all, but equivalent to a part-time lecturer. Yet Dr Ayensu-Danquah continues to style herself “Professor,” turning a straightforward academic distinction into a public integrity crisis.

The danger here goes beyond semantics. Academic titles carry weight in society precisely because they are earned after rigorous processes. They are not decorative ornaments to be adopted at will. For a minister of state to persist in using a professorial title she has not legitimately acquired is to undermine both the integrity of academic institutions and the credibility of public service. When students colloquially call a lecturer “Prof,” it is not a licence for that lecturer to formalise the flattery into their legal identity. The distinction matters, and GTEC is right to defend it.

What is puzzling is not that GTEC intervened but that the issue has dragged on so long. In fact, the Commission initially handled the matter quietly, meeting Dr Ayensu-Danquah in private to urge her to desist. When she refused, they issued a formal directive. Her legal team has since responded with threats, dismissing GTEC’s stance as “abrasive” and “disparaging.” But if the evidence is clear, why the legal bluster? Legal threats in place of clarity are not the actions of someone with the facts on their side.

What makes this episode even more unnecessary is that Dr Ayensu-Danquah’s legitimate credentials are themselves significant. She is a medical doctor, a surgeon, and has earned a part-time faculty appointment at a respected U.S. university. Those accomplishments are laudable enough. Why add an unearned title that only brings embarrassment? In trying to embellish her standing, she has diminished it.

The president’s Code of Conduct for appointees emphasises integrity as a guiding principle. If this case does not trigger the code, one wonders what will. Already, there have been at least two cases of appointees inflating or fabricating their academic ranks. If government and media circles cannot enforce honesty in the simple matter of titles, how can they hope to enforce it in weightier issues of contracts, budgets, and governance?

This controversy is not about partisan one-upmanship, nor about differences between U.S. and Ghanaian academic conventions. It is about truth in public life. The facts are available, verifiable, and indisputable: Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah is not a professor. She should stop claiming to be one. For the sake of public confidence, the government must insist on nothing less.

And as for Afenyo-Markin—the man many lampooned for daring to ask the obvious—he stands vindicated. In a chamber where appearances too often eclipse substance, his question was not an attack. It was a reminder that in politics, as in academia, integrity and truth still matter.