Shatta Wale Detained by EOCO Over Lamborghini Tax Inquiry

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has been detained by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an ongoing inquiry into tax obligations relating to a yellow Lamborghini vehicle.

According to a statement released by his management, the musician voluntarily reported to the EOCO offices in Accra on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with investigations.

The statement assured fans and the general public that Shatta Wale’s legal team is actively engaging with the authorities to resolve the issue. “They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity,” the release noted.

Management further appealed to the Shatta Movement (SM) Family and well-wishers to remain calm and avoid speculation, stressing confidence in the judicial process.

Shatta Wale’s management and legal representatives are expected to return to the EOCO offices on Wednesday morning to continue discussions with investigators.

The statement concluded with a pledge to provide further updates as the situation unfolds.