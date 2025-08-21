Restoring Purpose in Ghana’s Professional Paths

Growing up in Ghana, many of us faced that familiar question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The answer often echoed prestige --- doctor, lawyer, engineer, or pilot. Yet this pattern reflects a deeper misalignment. Career choices shaped less by passion, and more by placement.

Why the Shift?

Several systemic and cultural factors contribute to this mismatch:

Limited Slots and Arbitrary Placements: Students apply broadly, but whichever institution accepts them determines their course, even if it's not their first choice.

The Power of Connections: Opportunity often depends less on passion or ability and more on who you know.

Cultural Prestige: Societal values elevate only a handful of professions.

Scarce Guidance: Many students enter tertiary education without meaningful career counselling, steering them into whichever path is available.

The Science behind Passion and Career Fit

Harmonious against Obsessive Passion: Psychologist Robert Vallerand’s Dualistic Model of ‘passion’ distinguishes between two types of passion. Harmonious passion, where one controls and balances the activity, correlates with well-being, flow, and performance. Obsessive passion, which in contrast can lead to burnout and anxiety. This suggests that a passion aligned with personal values and managed responsibly is most sustaining.

The Cost of an Unanswered Calling: Research finds that having a calling without acting on it leaves individuals worse off --- poorer health, stress, and dissatisfaction, than those with no calling at all.

Perseverance Needs Passion to Thrive: Psychologists have shown that grit --- persistence alone, is not enough. When paired with genuine passion, grit drives greater performance. Without passion, persistence becomes mere drudgery.

Passion Can Grow Through Effort: Contrary to the myth of instant “eureka” moments, research indicates that passion can emerge from effort, especially when work is self-chosen and marked by progress.

Exploration over Fixed Mindsets: Psychologist Barbara Cox warns against the “fixed passion” mindset. Many discover career satisfaction through exploration, not pre-existing interest. “A large majority… need to explore many options to discover what they excel at.”

Passion Reflects Values, Not Just Enjoyment: Studies highlight that passion based on values and not merely pleasurable work, is more enduring. When one’s work aligns with deeply held beliefs, engagement and fulfillment follow.

Flow, the Joy of Intrinsic Motivation: Renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi described flow --- a deeply immersive, intrinsically rewarding state of work, as the hallmark of engaging and fulfilling activity. This happens when skill and challenge are balanced, independent of external rewards.

Why This Misalignment Matters

Misplaced professionals let passion fall by the wayside. In healthcare, this may manifest as indifference or negligence. Recent events at Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital and many healthcare facilities across the country are bearing the brunt. In education, unmotivated teachers can dampen student outcomes. Every Ghanaian knows that the standard of education has fallen to its lowest for some time now. And across workplaces, lack of workers who spend eight hours giving of their best weakens performance and innovation. People put in very little or do not work at all, yet expect to be paid handsomely by their employers.

How Ghana Can Resolve the Passion–Placement Gap

Mandatory Career Counselling: Invest in lifelong guidance from senior high schools to universities. Encourage students to explore interests, values, and strengths, rather than accept predetermined placements.

Transparent, Merit-Based Recruitment: Institutions must prioritize passion and aptitude over patronage or protocol.

Celebrate Diverse Careers: Shift societal narratives to highlight the value and dignity of professions beyond the traditional prestigious ones.

Cultivate Passion Through Professional Development: Encourage professionals to rediscover their “why” and continue aligning with the values that drew them in. This can reignite harmonious passion and ethical practice.

Encourage Exploration and Growth: Create systems --- internships, mentorship programs, career fairs that allow young people to test multiple paths before settling.

In Closing, many serve in professions they never aspired to, but passion need not be lost. When aligned with values, supported by guidance, and nurtured through effort, passion becomes a source of fulfillment and excellence. As Vallerand’s research suggests, with harmonious passion, work becomes more than duty --- it becomes part of identity. Let’s design career systems that let Ghanaians enter professions that inspire, not confine.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]