Daily survival of Ghanaians in Ghana depends on the road as a medium through which they journey to put food on the table and also save at the bank. Road is also a passage through which we journey to acquire education, both internal and external. So then, if we journey to earn a living and be educated, why should we end up in our casket? What is the importance of the journey? An accident is now a den of taking lives to their early graves.

For example, Accra-Kumasi Road is one major den of death where innocent souls meet their end. The question on the lips of many is HOW’S ROAD ACCIDENT NOT A NATIONAL EMERGENCY OR NOT OUR PRIORITIES AS A DEVELOPING COUNTRY? This is because little attention is given to the numerous road accidents in Ghana. The drivers, pedestrians, no traffic light, bad roads or the government are to be blamed. Perhaps an issue of questioning the road contractors. What do you also think?

Road Accidents in Ghana are a growing Concern that needs urgent attention from the country as a whole, as far as everybody is concerned. Gha na has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, resulting in significant loss of life and property. According to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, a total of 14,135 road accidents were reported in 2023, resulting in 2,276 deaths and 15,409 injuries.

The trend continues into 2024 and 2025, with alarming statistics. The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) reports that between January and December 2024, there were 13,489 road traffic crashes, resulting in 2,494 deaths and 15,607 injuries. In the first quarter of 2025, 3,674 road traffic crashes were reported, with 752 fatalities and 4,287 injuries¹² ¹ ². According to other research and analysis, the figures above may not be certsin about the deaths and injuries given.

The government bears some responsibility for road accidents in Ghana, and sectors within the government's control include infrastructure.

Poor road conditions, inadequate signage, aa nd lack of proper lighting contribute to accidents. The government is responsible for maintaining and upgrading roads. Regulation and enforcement.

Inadequate enforcement of traffic laws, such as speeding and drunk driving, can contribute to accidents. The government must ensure effective enforcement.

Public transportation. The government's role in regulating public transportation includes ensuring vehicle roadworthiness and driver fitness.

Several factors contribute to the high rate of road accidents in Ghana, for instance. Reckless driving. Speeding, improper overtaking, and disregard for traffic rules are common causes of accidents. Drivers on high mostly causes road accidents.

Poor Road conditions. Inadequate maintenance, lack of proper signage, and poor lighting contribute to accidents. For example, Accra Kumasi Road is a typical case study of multiple road accidents which has taken away wonderful talents and celebrities like the late Ebony Reigns.

The road conditions in Ghana are a crucial issue which needs urgent solutions to end the road accidents. Vehicle-related issues. The driver’s vehicle license authority (DVLA Private garages) should carefully check faulty brakes, worn-out tires, etc. If not, this also increases the risk of accidents.

Pedestrian often disregard traffic rules, increasing their vulnerability to accidents.

To reduce road accidents, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, involving:

Government. Improve infrastructure, enforce traffic laws, and regulate public transportation.

Citizens. Promote responsible driving and pedestrian behaviour. Citizens must be punished heavily if found violating the law by crossing a red traffic light.

Stakeholders. Collaborate with the private sector, civil society, and international organisations to address road safety. Ultimately, while the government plays a significant role, it's a shared responsibility to ensure road safety.

Therefore, the government should not react to road maintenance after several personal accidents involving road accidents. We must avoid being experts on the rmath of events. The roads must be fixed well, and the roads must be highly investigated when road corners are created, as they can't be repaired for a year, and then they start to be destroyed. The high level of road accidents in Ghana is at its peak and needs urgent attention to prevent occurrences or more damaged lives. Real innocent lives are lost and injured, causing some fatherless, motherless orphans.

Road accidents always take away the last breadwinner in the family. Road accidents are all emergency attention and, as a country it, our priority to ensure we end this high level of road accidents government, drivers, ppedestrians car owners and stakeholders, as well as Pastors,nneedto be on their toes to help reduce road aaccidentsBy working together, Ghana can reduce the alarming rate of road accidents and create safer roads for all users..