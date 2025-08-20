ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 20 Aug 2025 General News

500 Police Officers deployed for one-week observance of late Asantehemaa

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
500 Police Officers deployed for one-week observance of late Asantehemaa

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has deployed 500 police officers to maintain law and order during the one-week observation of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The Command said the deployment is part of a comprehensive security strategy to safeguard lives and property throughout the period of mourning.

Head of Public Affairs for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, assured the public that officers will be stationed at strategic locations, with additional personnel from other security agencies joining the operation to reinforce safety measures.

He urged residents and mourners to cooperate fully with the security teams to ensure a peaceful and dignified commemoration.

“The police command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all attendees during the observation,” DSP Ahianyo stated.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey Ridge incident should’ve been left to the police instead of a committee — Kosi D...

2 hours ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno ‘Don't even think of it’ — IGP warns troublemakers ahead of Akwatia by-election

2 hours ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno We are going to Akwatia by-election well-prepared to handle all threats — IGP

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa My principled position on presidential travel has not changed — Ablakwa

4 hours ago

AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN,OHAD ZWIGENBERG France's Macron repeats warning on Netanyahu's military plan for Gaza

5 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

6 hours ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

6 hours ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

6 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

6 hours ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line