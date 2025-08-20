500 Police Officers deployed for one-week observance of late Asantehemaa

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has deployed 500 police officers to maintain law and order during the one-week observation of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.
The Command said the deployment is part of a comprehensive security strategy to safeguard lives and property throughout the period of mourning.
Head of Public Affairs for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, assured the public that officers will be stationed at strategic locations, with additional personnel from other security agencies joining the operation to reinforce safety measures.
He urged residents and mourners to cooperate fully with the security teams to ensure a peaceful and dignified commemoration.
“The police command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all attendees during the observation,” DSP Ahianyo stated.