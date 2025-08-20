France's Macron repeats warning on Netanyahu's military plan for Gaza

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday again warned of the dangers of Israeli's decision to take over Gaza City, in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that he is fuelling anti-Semitism with his intention to recognise Palestinian statehood.

"The military offensive on Gaza that Israel is preparing can only lead to disaster for both peoples and will plunge the region into permanent war," Macron posted on social media.

His comments came following talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt – and hours after Israel Katz, the Israeli Defence Minister, sanctioned the army's deployment and the recall of 60,000 reservists for the operation.

Macron said the assault was unnecessary and called instead for the establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of all hostages.

He added that there should be a large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and that Hamas should give up its weapons.

"We believe that only the following course of action can bring this conflict to an end," he insisted.

Macron also said there should be an international stabilisation mission for Gaza, and promoted next month's conference on the two-state solution in New York.

"This is the only credible way forward – for the families of the hostages, for Israelis, and for Palestinians alike. No to war. Yes to peace and security for all."

Macron's declaration is likely to increase tensions with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Macron in an official letter of fuelling anti-Semitism with his intention to recognise the Palestinian state.

The Elysée Palace responded that Netanyahu's statement was erroneous and abject.

“This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation,” it said. "Far from tolerating anti-Semitism, France protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens."

Spike in anti-Semitic incidents

France is home to Europe's largest Jewish community, and the government has faced rising numbers of reported anti-Semitic incidents in recent years – jumping from 436 in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023, before dipping slightly last year.

France – a longstanding supporter of the two-state solution – says the move of recognising Palestinian statehood is intended to push back against Hamas and revive the prospects for peace.

More than 145 United Nations members have already recognised the Palestinian state, or plan to do so.

In Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority welcomed France's stance and strongly condemned Netanyahu's claims.

Its foreign ministry said his accusations were “unjustified and hostile to peace”, dismissing what it called the “old record” of conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. “No one is fooled,” it added.

The row has unfolded against a wider backdrop of diplomatic tension. Netanyahu on Tuesday also turned his ire on Australia, branding Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews” after Canberra announced it too would recognise a Palestinian state.