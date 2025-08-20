Re: “Through The Storm, He Stood” -A Fact-Check And A Call For Real Change”

The article by Mr. Isaac Ofori, “Through the Storm, He Stood: Why the NPP Needs Kodua for 2028,” published on Modern Ghana, presents a narrative that is not only disconnected from reality but also a dangerous prescription for the New Patriotic Party’s future. To suggest continuity with Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah (JFK) as General Secretary after the most catastrophic electoral defeat in the Fourth Republic is to ignore the facts and insult the intelligence of the party’s grassroots.

Mr. Isaac Ofori’s article seeks to create a dangerous and historically inaccurate narrative. It is, therefore, my duty as a party member to cure this misconception with irrefutable facts and figures. The future of our great party depends on decisions grounded in reality, not in rewritten history by Mr. Isaac Ofori.

To start with, Mr. Ofori’s entire premise is built on a falsehood. JFK did not inherit a storm. He inherited a party that, under Mr. John Boadu, had just achieved a historic feat of winning in both 2016 and 2020 election: winning a presidential election with a margin of over 500,000 votes while maintaining a parliamentary majority in 2020. This is the opposite of a storm; it was a position of immense strength. Any "storm" the party has faced since 2022 is not inherited but was created and exacerbated by the current administration's strategic failures.

Added to the above, the most damning evidence against JFK’s continuance is his own standard, which he forcefully articulated when he campaigned against John Boadu by condemning him for reducing parliamentary seats from 169 to 137 even though the party won the presidency. By that very measure, JFK’s tenure must be judged not merely as a loss, but as a wholesale collapse across every metric of political strength. Under his leadership, the NPP won only three of the 16 regions and saw its vote share decline in every region except the North East. Under the leadership of John Boadu, the Northern Regions emerged as decisive electoral battlegrounds, with the New Patriotic Party achieving its strongest performance in the area during both the 2016 and 2020 elections since the inception of the Fourth Republic. In contrast, under the current administration of JFK, these territories have become the party’s political Waterloo, culminating in the NPP securing only one out of the five northern regions

The once-heavily invested Zongo community ended in near-total failure, with the party winning only one out of 3,000 Zongo polling stations.

In the case of Parliamentary results, the decline was catastrophic: from 137 seats to a feeble 87-a loss of 50 seats, cementing weak minority status. The party failed to win a single seat in four regions i.e. Volta, Oti, Upper East, and Upper West Regions and managed only one seat each in five other Regions: Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North, and Savannah. The above records reveal not just electoral defeat, but total voter rejection and a collapsed grassroots structure. This was not simply a failure; it was a systematic, nationwide extrication of the party’s fabric. To reward such cataclysmic underperformance with another term would be the height of political folly.

Additionally, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Koduah (JFK) made a series of specific and lofty promises to the delegates when he sought their mandate. However, after three years in office, his report card reveals a total and unequivocal failure on every single metric he set for himself. Rather than uniting the party, he has presided over a period of deepened division and internal strife. His pledge to restructure the base has resulted only in alienated and demoralized grassroots supporters. The promised digitization of the party has been entirely abandoned, and his assurance of fairness has been contradicted by the persistent reality of selective justice and factional discipline. Most catastrophically, his central vow to "Break the 8" ended in the party suffering its most humiliating electoral defeat since 1992. This track record is not one of minor missteps, but of comprehensive administrative failure.

Unlike JFK, John Boadu understood the delicate dynamics of Ghanaian politics. He applied wisdom, consultation, and strategic thinking to manage internal crises and outmanoeuvres the NDC. JFK’s total disregard for this foundational wisdom and his inability to craft a coherent political strategy are the very elements that created the "storm" he now claims to have weathered. You cannot create a crisis and then demand praise for standing in it.

Furthermore, the party’s finances are in a state of crisis which is an embarrassing indictment of his administrative competence. A party that just left government cannot pay staff salaries or settle its bills. This is not the hallmark of a leader who can navigate the financial desolation of opposition.

In conclusion, the argument for JFK’s continuity is an argument for the institutionalization of failure. It is a plea to maintain the very leadership whose strategic missteps, broken promises, and administrative incompetence led us into opposition with a shattered parliamentary group.

The NPP does not need a General Secretary who "stood through" a storm of his own making. It needs a new captain like Hon. Sylvester Tetteh who has the vibrancy, strategic acumen, and grassroots credibility to steer us out of it. We need a leader who can learn from the past, not one who is a product of its worst failures.

The records are clear. The defeat is historic. The promises are broken. The finances are in ruin. For the sake of our future and our quest to recapture power in 2028, the New Patriotic Party must emphatically reject Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah at the polls. The party’s survival depends on it.

Elijah Osafo Amoako

Under the Baobab Tree

Kojo Oku-Gomoa East Constituency