Ridge incident should’ve been left to the police instead of a committee — Kosi Dedey

Engineer and Policy Analyst, Michael Kosi Dedey, has criticised the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, for setting up a committee to probe the recent incident at the Ridge Hospital.

According to him, the matter should have been left entirely to the Ghana Police Service to investigate and take the necessary action against those captured in a viral video confronting healthcare workers at the hospital.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, August 20, Mr. Kosi Dedey said the committee risks undermining the work of the security agencies.

“I disagree completely with the setting up of a committee. A committee for what? It’s as if, anytime anything happens, we must set up a committee when there are laws to deal with such misconduct. Clearly, the way politicians do things sends certain signals to government institutions on how they must act,” he said.

“By setting up a committee, immediately you have told the police to wait for the committee to act. And for me, I completely disagree. The police people now become political — they watch what the politicians are saying,” he added.

The policy analyst stressed that the incident was straightforward and did not require a committee.

“Somebody goes into a hospital and causes confusion — why should the minister be setting up a committee to look into that? For me, those signals are bad. We shouldn’t be doing that. We should allow the police to take their mission and deal with the gentleman,” he noted.

His comments follow a viral video in which NDC activist Ralph Williams stormed the emergency ward of Ridge Hospital on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after accusing health workers of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed that some staff were assaulted during the incident and said the matter had been reported to the police.

On Tuesday, however, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced the establishment of a committee to investigate the incident within a week and recommend sanctions where necessary.