Confessions of the Galamsey Promoters and the Ballot Snatchers - Part 2

The first segment of this series of columns ought to have focused on the news bulletin captioned “I Was Supposed to Be on the Flight, Last Minute I Directed Dr. Sarpong to Go - Asiedu Nketiah [sic]” Modernghana.com 8/9/25). But, as usual, we decided to provide a critical contextual background for this quite significant subject regarding the clearly blatant leadership irresponsibility and the dire and the catastrophic consequences that often and almost invariably result therefrom.

You see, we are very certain that the afore-refenced heading of the news story on which this discussion is focused, whose content or contents have been attributed to the National Chairman of Ghana’s currently ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), namely, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia - aka “General Mosquito” - was obviously not critically thought about or through; else the former Deputy Defense Minister in the erstwhile late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led government of the National Democratic Congress would almost definitely have gingerly finetuned the unarguably scandalous implications of the same, in order to more sensibly, sensitively and effectively reflect what the recent superannuated graduate of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Senior-Staff College really or aptly meant to imply. In its original and afore-referenced context, it sounded more like a deliberate trap that had been serendipitously escaped.

And there are far too many instances of similar narratives involving several top party and government officials, including President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama and Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Interior Minister and, one logically supposes, several other key government operatives and party apparatchiks, to make the apocalyptic August 6, Z-9 Helicopter Crash not ring with the eerily and the patently suspicious.

Which was why we pointedly and almost spontaneously advised one of our dear friends and “Sheroes” - and, oh, yes, trust me, there is such a word as “Shero” or “Sheroes” in the English lexicon or dictionary, at least in the Feminocenrtic Dictionary that I have had in my possession for quite sometime now - namely, Ms. Doris Adzo Adabasu Kuwornu, the renowned filmographic documentarian, in a telephone conversation, in the apocalyptically and indescribably surreal wake of aforementioned veritable cremation that was the August 6 Z-9, China-made Helicopter Crash, or is it a “Helicrash”? - which took the life of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah and some 7 others, including the Mahama-appointed sometime Rump-Convention People’s Party (R-CPP) crossover Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the tribally scarified rabidly and rhetorically intemperate and unspeakably virulent Anti-Akufo-Addo critic and nemesis.

The mercurial Rump-Convention People’s Party crossover was an inimitably scheming political opportunist who managed over the course of one electoral season or term to pull some levers via the deafeningly unspoken “Northern Alliance of State-Capturing Kleptocrats” to get himself appointed a Deputy Information and Media Relations Minister by a then-Interim President Mahama, if memory serves us accurately, as well as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry. At the time of his “involuntary cremation,” Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed was also the Mahama-appointed substantive Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, whatever the word “Innovation” means or for whatever this conspicuously oversized ministerial-cabinet additive is supposed to mean or signify.

Now, it is almost certain that Chairman Asiedu-Nketia had not meant to exult or jubilate over the deaths of the five National Democratic Congress’ stalwarts and the three Ghana Air Force officers in-charge of the ill-fated flight from the nation’s capital of Accra to the old, gold-mining municipality of Obuasi, in the Adansi District of the Asante Region. Now, we painstakingly highlight the preceding aspect of the seamy profile of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed because we crossed swords several times with the former Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency, in the Northern Region, in the print media, because the uppity young man - in New York City street parlance - presumptuously and crassly spoke and behaved as if any major Ghanaian leader or politician who did not or had not facilely and promiscuously subscribed to the Faux-Socialist brand of “Nkrumaism” was, somehow, on the wrong side of history and an incorrigible as well as an irredeemably unprogressive nation-wrecker.

This name-calling and reputation-maligning would, of course, have included globally renowned Ghanaian diplomatic and political giants like the immortalized Mr. Kofi Atta Annan, “The Busumuru,” Ghana’s and Continental Africa’s first indigenous citizen to have been elected as Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization (UN) and, of course, all the leaders of the J B Danquah and the K A Busia and the S D Dombo-led extant main opposition United Party (UP). Dr. Murtala Mohammed was epistemically hampered by two significant factors, namely, his glaring lack of adequate scholarship on the Nkrumah era of postcolonial Ghanaian history, and the fact that having been born in 1974 also meant that unlike Yours Truly, the former Spokesperson or Communications Director of the Rump-Convention People’s Party “arrived” on Ghana’s portion of Planet Earth well after both the overthrow and the demise of President Kwame Nkrumah to have directly touched by any of the momentous events of the period to have ignited any genuine scholastic concern for the period.

So , clearly and pathetically, what Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed seriously and conspicuously lacked in scholarship, with age or time and maturity, would have had to be compensated for by serious and deep scholastic immersion or abjectly lacking the latter, which he clearly did, by the stentorian exudation of plain and raw vitriol. At any rate, exactly what does “The Mosquito General” mean by his widely publicized assertion that: “I was supposed to [have been] on the [ill-fated] flight, but I had to direct Dr. Sarpong to take my place on the helicopter”?

Dr. Samuel Sarpong, of course, unmistakably refers to the First National Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress. Now, does the foregoing quote, attributed to Mr. Asiedu-Nketia, for example, mean that the former Dynastic General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and, presently, the Imperial National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, believes that, somehow, he had been spared the infernal fate of the five party stalwarts because of the fortuitous albeit “inscrutable” intervention of the selfsame “Divine Providence” who on July 24, 2012, decided to literally snuff the proverbial living daylight out of then-President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mill, so that then-Vice-President John “Ouagadougou Ford Expedition SE Payola” Dramani Mahama could be enskinned as Ghana’s First Postcolonial-Born Leader?

You see, Dear Reader, it was primarily because of the delicate complexity of such matters as that which tragically befell the nation on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, that I consolately admonished My Dear Friend Doris Adzo Adabasu Kuwornu not to make any psychically and psychologically overreach attempt to rationalize the unspeakably catastrophic event of the afore-referenced date. Like the question posed to his disciples concerning the Biblical Tower of Siloam, is the “Mosquito General,” by his rather curious observation vis-a-vis his apparent escape from death, implying hereby that the eight human souls that perished in the Z-9 Helicopter Crash and inferno deserved to die as a recompense for the moral foibles or some felonious acts of treason perpetrated against the Ghanaian people or citizenry by their political and professional superiors?

You see, once you resort to “acrobatically” reasoning off such apocalyptic incidents or accidents as the Adansi-Akrofuom deadly helicopter crash, you immediately begin to appear suspicious to your audience; more so, when the leader of your own party, the National Democratic Congress, has on innumerable occasions melodramatically thumped his chest and shamelessly boasted about the Chairman Rawlings juggernaut that is the terror-mongering and sponsoring institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress being absolutely unmatched in the politically strategic deployment of violence in the service of power grab.

By the way, would Asiedu-Nketia’s Bono-Seikwa relatives have euphorically given thanks to “Allah,” in the manner that the former Wenchi-West Member of Parliament counseled members of the families of the violently and the thoroughly incinerated victims of the Z-9 helicopter crash? Take the following reading from Nana Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketia, for example, Dear Reader: “In your human ways, you may be thinking that if I had not sent Sarpong, maybe he would be living. But who knows? God might have decided that if this is his time, [he would have been] knocked down by a trotro [a three-pesewa fare-charging privately owned commercial bus] in Accra. So, we don’t question what Allah wants to do. So, in all things, we give thanks to Him.” And just precisely why would Allah so cruelly and painfully decide to cremate Omane-Boamah and Sarpong in place of Messrs. Mahama and “The Mosquito”?

Now, are these not the words of an unconscionably cynical and charlatanic and morbidly scheming politician? You see, the right and the most intelligent approach would have been for the Bono-Seikwa native to have solemnly called for an immediate and thorough investigation into this most horrific accident, assuming that, indeed, this was really an accident rather than a veritable act of foul play and, properly speaking, an assassination, as has become almost uniquely characteristic of the Gonja and the Anlo-Ewe Trokosi Nationalist Mafia or Mafiosi a la Atta-Mills. Naturally, a remarkable number of Ghanaian citizens have reasonably resorted to speculating about what actually happened on Wednesday, August 6, to the eight men on-board the Chinese-made Z-9 Helicopter at Adansi-Akrofuom. Should’t they?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]