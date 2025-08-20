‘Don't even think of it’ — IGP warns troublemakers ahead of Akwatia by-election

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno has cautioned individuals with plans to cause trouble during the upcoming Akwatia by-election to abandon such intentions.

He said the Ghana Police Service will not allow anyone to disrupt the exercise.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, August 20, the IGP stressed that his outfit is determined to ensure peace and order throughout the electoral process.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that the police are ready to handle anything that may come up in Akwatia. We have the men and we have the capacity to deal with the situation. Our eyes are red for Akwatia — nobody should think of coming to cause trouble,” he said.

Mr. Yohuno explained that the police had already deployed enough officers to deal with all forms of threats before, during and after the polls.

He said the Service had also been monitoring activities on social media to inform its security strategies.

“We are going to Akwatia well-prepared so we can handle all threats. This is to let the whole country know that the police are ready for the elections. The threats we have been monitoring, including those on TikTok and other social media platforms, have guided our preparation to ensure the safety of voters in Akwatia,” he stated.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, was triggered by the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025, just months after he was elected.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has also assured that adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee a free, fair and transparent election.