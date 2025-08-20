We are going to Akwatia by-election well-prepared to handle all threats — IGP

ModernGhana logo
Headlines Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno
WED, 20 AUG 2025
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it is fully prepared to provide maximum security and maintain order during the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno said enough officers have been deployed to deal with any threats that may arise before, during, and after the polls.

Addressing the media after a police simulation and preparation exercise on Wednesday, August 20, the IGP cautioned individuals planning to foment trouble to desist from such acts.

“We are going to Akwatia well-prepared so we can handle all threats. This is to let the whole country know that the police are ready for the elections. The threats we have been monitoring, including those on TikTok and other social media platforms, have guided our preparation to ensure the safety of voters in Akwatia,” he said.

Mr. Yohuno added that the police had the personnel and resources needed to confront any form of violence.

According to the IGP, no one will be allowed to disrupt the exercise.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that the police are ready to handle anything that may come up in Akwatia. We have the men and we have the capacity to deal with the situation. Our eyes are red for Akwatia — nobody should think of coming to cause trouble,” he stressed.

The Akwatia by-election, slated for September 2, follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025, just a few months after winning the seat.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has also assured that adequate measures have been put in place to guarantee a free, fair and transparent election.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

