Bono Regional Police arrest two suspects in separate theft cases in Sunyani

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with separate incidents of stealing and related criminal offences in Sunyani and Drobo.

According to the police, the first suspect, Sulemana Adams alias “Zambia”, aged 32, was arrested for stealing and causing unlawful damage to property belonging to a staff member of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital. The incident occurred on August 10, 2025, at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani.

The victim, an accountant at the hospital, had the rear glass of his Toyota Highlander (registration number GE 9098-12) broken into. The suspect allegedly made away with an HP laptop belonging to the hospital, about GH¢11,000, €800, an unspecified amount of Kenyan Shillings and South African Rands, as well as a power bank, an external drive, and other personal items.

Following intelligence reports that identified Sulemana Adams as the prime suspect, the police mounted a 24-hour surveillance operation. In a press release, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, said the suspect was arrested in Kotokrom, a suburb of Sunyani, during an undercover intelligence-led operation.

Upon interrogation, Adams admitted to the crime. A search conducted by police recovered an HP laptop, GH¢10,710, €10, US$32, CFA2,000, assorted foreign currency coins including Pounds, Euros, Pence, and Cedis, as well as an external drive and power bank, all belonging to the complainant. He is currently in custody, assisting with investigations, and will be put before court.

The second suspect, Fuseini Ibrahim, aged 18, was arrested on August 14, 2025, in connection with the theft of three brand-new, unregistered Apsonic motor tricycles valued at GH¢74,000 at Drobo, as well as unlawful entry and theft at Dumasua, another Sunyani suburb.

Police circulated an alert to barrier and snap checkpoints after the report was lodged. Officers at the Dumasua barrier arrested Ibrahim while his accomplices, identified as Musa, Baba, and Malik Mustapha, managed to escape. The stolen tricycles were recovered and have since been impounded.

Fuseini Ibrahim is also in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to track down and arrest the three accomplices currently on the run.