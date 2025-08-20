ModernGhana logo
UPNMG condemns attack on nurses at Ridge Hospital

By Gideon Kwame Baiden II Contributor
WED, 20 AUG 2025

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), has condemned in the strongest terms the violent assault on nurses at the Ridge Hospital Emergency Unit on Sunday evening, describing the act as “barbaric and criminal.”

According to the union, a social media activist stormed the emergency ward, accusing staff of delays in attending to a patient, and proceeded to physically assault nurses on duty. The incident left several nurses traumatised, with one, identified as Rejoice, reportedly sustaining injuries.

In a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, John Agbenyeavu, UPNMG expressed outrage and disappointment, stressing that nothing justifies violence against healthcare professionals.

“Nurses and midwives dedicate themselves daily to saving lives, often under extremely difficult conditions. To be subjected to threats, assaults, and abuse while carrying out their professional duties is not only inhumane but also undermines safe and effective healthcare delivery,” the statement said.

The union has urged the Ghana Police Service to conduct swift investigations and ensure the perpetrator faces the full rigours of the law. It also appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to intensify security measures at hospitals across the country to safeguard health workers.

Hospital authorities have further been called upon to prioritise the safety and psychological support of the affected staff.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the victims, UPNMG stressed that violence against health professionals must never be normalised. The union vowed to continue pushing for the protection, dignity, and welfare of nurses and midwives nationwide.

It also reminded the public that healthcare workers deserve respect and cooperation as they deliver lifesaving services, warning that such attacks not only endanger staff but also compromise Ghana’s entire healthcare system.

Read the full statement below:

