I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has defended his past criticisms of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the use of chartered flights.

According to him, his stance on the matter remains unchanged and was solely guided by national interest.

The debate on presidential travels has resurfaced after President John Dramani Mahama was spotted using his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet and presently his use of commercial flight on a trip to Japan.

The presidency has frequently explained that the official presidential jet is undergoing maintenance and unfit for long-haul journeys.

Calls for Ablakwa to resign have also been reignited following reports that Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang allegedly used a private jet while returning to the country from her medical break contrary to Ablakwa’s earlier pledge to quit his role if his government resorted to such practice.

However, reacting in a social media post on Wednesday, August 20, the Foreign Affairs Minister stressed that he had no regrets for the campaign he led against Akufo-Addo’s use of ultra-luxury jets.

He stressed that his actions were in line with his parliamentary oversight role and meant to safeguard public resources.

“I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever for leading a long-drawn-out successful patriotic campaign against former President Akufo-Addo’s unjustified, wasteful and extremely reckless ostentatious charter of ultra-luxury jets for US$18,000 an hour,” he wrote.

Mr. Ablakwa added that his oversight campaign was vindicated when Akufo-Addo eventually abandoned the practice of chartering expensive jets.

He noted that the former President resorted to using the country's presidential jet in his last 18 months in office, which proved his earlier argument right.

“I owe no one an apology for leading this consequential and noble oversight to protect taxpayers — I am confident the vast majority of Ghanaians are appreciative of my sacrifices — this is a legacy I will forever cherish,” he stated.

