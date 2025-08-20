ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 20 Aug 2025 Crime & Punishment

Former field officer jailed 5years for stealing customers GH¢96,490 cash to settle mum's debt

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Former field officer jailed 5years for stealing customers GH¢96,490 cash to settle mums debt

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 34-year-old former field officer of National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) Trustee, to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing GH¢96,490.00 belonging to some customers of the firm. 

Comfort Asante, who pleaded not guilty to stealing and forgery of document, alleged she took the cash to help settle debt owed by her mother. 

After the full trial, the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, found Asante guilty of both counts, and convicted her accordingly to discourage others from doing same. 

The prosecutor Chief Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor told the court that the complainant is the NTHC Trustee, a company registered under the laws of Ghana to manage pension schemes. 

He said the convict’s responsibilities included going to the field on daily basis to educate the public, register, and collect contributions on behalf of the company about the Tier three pension scheme or the SSNIT Informal Scheme Product (SISP) which was managed by her employer. 

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said Comfort was also required to enter accurately the pension contribution by customers electronically into the company’s system on an official cell phone issued to her by the company and record same into the passbook of the contributors. 

Prosecution said the system would automatically generate a receipt number after the contributions were captured electronically, and then a text message alert was sent to the customer to confirm payment. 

He said between May 2nd and 5th, 2023, officers of the company received complaints from some contributors that they had not been receiving alerts for the contributions they made to the company through Comfort. 

Chief Superintendent Odonkor informed the court that the company vetted the pass books of contributors Comfort dealt with, and noticed the figures as existed in the passbooks were different from those she had entered in the company’s system. 

He said they further detected that the convict had provided receipts numbers in the passbook of contributors, which were not generated by the company’s system.

The prosecutor said on May 17, 2023, a report was made to the police by the company and Comfort was arrested for investigations admitted the crime in her caution statement. 

Additionally, the prosecutor said the internal auditors of the company carried out an audit and it indicated that Comfort had dishonestly appropriated cash sum of GH¢96, 490.00 being contributions made by thirty-two customers through her. 

GNA 

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

2 hours ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

2 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

2 hours ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

2 hours ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

2 hours ago

Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Ministry urges LEKMA Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Mi...

2 hours ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line