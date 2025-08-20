ModernGhana logo
Akwatia By-Election: Over 5,000 Police Officers to deployed, complete tactical training for high risk operations

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
The Ghana Police Service has announced the deployment of more than 5,000 personnel to ensure security during the Akwatia by-election on September 2, 2025.

As part of the preparations, 600 specially selected officers have completed a five-day intensive training programme at the High Risk Operations Training Centre (HROT-C) in the Eastern Region. Their drills covered precision shooting, rappelling, crowd control, handcuffing techniques, vehicle stop-and-search operations, and human rights considerations. The rest of the officers are scheduled to undergo public order management training ahead of the poll.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with the Police Management Board (POMAB), closed the training session on Tuesday, which featured a high-level simulation exercise designed to test readiness for election-day challenges.

Simulation Exercise

During the simulation, plain-clothed officers posed as voters in a mock polling station. Drones were deployed overhead to provide surveillance, demonstrating how the police intend to monitor polling stations in real time.

The calm atmosphere was disrupted when a group of armed men attempted to snatch ballot boxes. Officers on duty quickly formed a defensive line, subdued the attackers, and transported them away in a Black Maria van.

The drill continued with a precision shooting exercise, where officers neutralised balloon and bottle targets with remarkable speed and accuracy. Ten officers, working in pairs, completed the task in less than 30 seconds, showcasing their ability to target offenders while minimising civilian risk.

The final stage involved rappelling, with a master officer descending a mountain while firing accurately at targets mid-air, demonstrating tactical readiness for extreme scenarios.

Assurance of Peaceful Elections

Addressing the officers, the IGP praised their performance and gave assurance that the police were fully prepared to protect the sanctity of the vote.

“We are very confident in our preparations and aim for this to be one of the most peaceful elections. If you come quietly to vote, we will welcome you. However, if you intend to cause trouble, we will not allow it. We are prepared to handle any disruptions before they escalate,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the personnel, saying their professionalism would bring pride to the Police Service, and urged political parties, candidates, and voters to adhere to electoral rules to guarantee a smooth and incident-free election.

