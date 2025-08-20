ModernGhana logo
Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges incumbency theories behind NPP’s 2024 defeat

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
The Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo OpokuThe Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku

The Founding President of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, has rejected claims that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 electoral defeat can be explained solely by the theories of incumbency advantage and incumbency disadvantage.

In a paper titled “Incumbency Advantage & Incumbency Disadvantage in Ghanaian Politics: Exposing the Lies”, Dr. Opoku accused some analysts of twisting political science theories to justify the scale of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s crushing defeat to former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, incumbency advantage usually benefits first-term presidents, who enjoy access to state resources, donor goodwill, and voter support at the early stages of governance. He cited Jerry John Rawlings in 1996, John Agyekum Kufuor in 2004, John Mahama in 2012, and Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020 as leaders who successfully used incumbency to secure re-election.

On the other hand, he explained, incumbency disadvantage often weighs against ruling parties attempting to extend their mandate beyond eight years. John Atta Mills in 2000, Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008, John Mahama in 2016, and Dr. Bawumia in 2024 all fell victim to this phenomenon.

But Dr. Opoku stressed that Bawumia’s loss was historically different, as it was not a narrow defeat but a devastating collapse. He secured only 88 parliamentary seats against the NDC’s 183, and lost the presidential race by more than 1.7 million votes—the widest gap in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

“Losing an election with almost two million votes is a very serious historic crisis. The NPP should not consider such performance as normal or whitewash the data with unintelligent analysis,” he stated.

Dr. Opoku further argued that global political outcomes prove that incumbency theories are not absolute. He pointed to Nigeria’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu (2023) and Kenya’s William Ruto (2022), where ruling parties defied incumbency disadvantages to secure victory. Conversely, Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat in the U.S. and George Weah’s 2023 loss in Liberia showed that incumbency advantage does not always guarantee re-election.

He concluded that Ghana’s 2024 outcome was too significant to be reduced to textbook theories, insisting that political analysis must be rooted in hard data and facts rather than partisan convenience.

