ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police locate Assin Wurakese Chief after reported abduction

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Headlines Police locate Assin Wurakese Chief after reported abduction
WED, 20 AUG 2025

A swift operation by the Central North Regional Police Command has brought clarity to the reported abduction of Nana Professor Okogyeaman Ameyaw Dankwa Okokroko II, Chief of Assin Wurakese.

The incident, which initially sparked panic in the community, occurred on Tuesday, August 19, when four armed men in military camouflage and face masks stormed the chief’s residence at Assin Nkukuasa around 5:30 a.m. and took him away. Residents feared the worst, describing the incident as a violent abduction.

The police immediately deployed intelligence and patrol teams across the Central and Eastern Regions and issued alerts at all checkpoints. By 9:05 a.m., a Mitsubishi pickup truck with registration number GN-833-24 was intercepted in Asamankese with the chief and four other men onboard. They were detained on the orders of DCOP Abraham Acquaye, Central North Regional Police Commander.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, DCOP Acquaye clarified that the men involved were operatives of the National Security Secretariat, who had taken the chief into custody to assist in an ongoing investigation.

“The chief was subsequently handed over to a formal national security team around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday following a request by the police,” DCOP Acquaye explained, assuring the public that the matter is being handled in line with national security protocols.

He appealed for calm, stressing that the police were committed to safeguarding public safety while cooperating with state security agencies.

Despite the clarification, sections of the community remain unsettled, with some residents condemning the operation as overly aggressive and unprofessional. They warned that such tactics could deepen fear and mistrust among citizens.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

2 hours ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

2 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

2 hours ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

2 hours ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

2 hours ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

2 hours ago

Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Ministry urges LEKMA Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Mi...

2 hours ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line