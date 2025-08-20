Police locate Assin Wurakese Chief after reported abduction

A swift operation by the Central North Regional Police Command has brought clarity to the reported abduction of Nana Professor Okogyeaman Ameyaw Dankwa Okokroko II, Chief of Assin Wurakese.

The incident, which initially sparked panic in the community, occurred on Tuesday, August 19, when four armed men in military camouflage and face masks stormed the chief’s residence at Assin Nkukuasa around 5:30 a.m. and took him away. Residents feared the worst, describing the incident as a violent abduction.

The police immediately deployed intelligence and patrol teams across the Central and Eastern Regions and issued alerts at all checkpoints. By 9:05 a.m., a Mitsubishi pickup truck with registration number GN-833-24 was intercepted in Asamankese with the chief and four other men onboard. They were detained on the orders of DCOP Abraham Acquaye, Central North Regional Police Commander.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, DCOP Acquaye clarified that the men involved were operatives of the National Security Secretariat, who had taken the chief into custody to assist in an ongoing investigation.

“The chief was subsequently handed over to a formal national security team around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday following a request by the police,” DCOP Acquaye explained, assuring the public that the matter is being handled in line with national security protocols.

He appealed for calm, stressing that the police were committed to safeguarding public safety while cooperating with state security agencies.

Despite the clarification, sections of the community remain unsettled, with some residents condemning the operation as overly aggressive and unprofessional. They warned that such tactics could deepen fear and mistrust among citizens.