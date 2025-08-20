‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

ModernGhana logo
Headlines Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato
WED, 20 AUG 2025
Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, has criticised Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh over his handling of the Ridge Hospital incident involving NDC activist Ralph Williams.

Ralph Williams was captured in a viral video storming the emergency ward of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting operations after accusing nurses of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed some staff were assaulted and reported the matter to police.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Wednesday, August 20, Dr. Zaato said the Minister’s friendly interaction with Ralph just a day after the alleged assault showed he had failed to stand with the nurses who were attacked.

“Abuse of power and power drunkness are the two things that were demonstrated here. The Minister of Health has rather chosen to embrace this activist and not take the side of the nurses,” Dr. Zaato said.

He further questioned why the activist had not been arrested despite the alleged assault being caught on camera.

“Somebody walked into an emergency ward, attacked staff and disrupted treatment for vulnerable patients, yet that person is still walking free. And instead of defending his staff, the Health Minister is seen laughing with him. That shows a clear abandonment of the nurses,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Minister has since announced the establishment of a committee to investigate the matter within a week and recommend appropriate sanctions.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

