‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Japan

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on foreign investors to take advantage of Ghana’s improving economy and invest in the country.

According to him, Ghana, whose economy was once classified as junk status and considered bankrupt, is now recording significant improvements under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Ablakwa noted that macroeconomic stability has been restored, with the cedi now regarded as one of the best-performing currencies globally.

“President Mahama, since coming into office, has ushered in a new dawn of commitment to macroeconomic stability and respect for investors. You would have observed that the economic situation has greatly improved.

“Our currency is now regarded as one of the best performing currencies in the world. Macroeconomic stability has been restored, and the sovereign rating agencies have all begun to upgrade Ghana. We are no longer in the junk status, and we are no longer a bankrupt country,” he said.

Also addressing the forum, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to make Ghana more attractive to foreign investors.

He revealed that government will review the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), to abolish the minimum capital requirements for foreign investors.

The law in its current form sets different thresholds for non-citizens.

Section 28 stipulates that a foreigner entering a joint enterprise with a Ghanaian must invest at least $200,000 in cash or capital goods, with the local partner holding not less than 10 percent equity.

It further provides that a wholly foreign-owned enterprise must invest at least $500,000, while a trading enterprise requires a minimum of $1 million in capital, goods, or services.