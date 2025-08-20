ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Japan

Economy & Investments Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
WED, 20 AUG 2025
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on foreign investors to take advantage of Ghana’s improving economy and invest in the country.

According to him, Ghana, whose economy was once classified as junk status and considered bankrupt, is now recording significant improvements under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Ablakwa noted that macroeconomic stability has been restored, with the cedi now regarded as one of the best-performing currencies globally.

“President Mahama, since coming into office, has ushered in a new dawn of commitment to macroeconomic stability and respect for investors. You would have observed that the economic situation has greatly improved.

“Our currency is now regarded as one of the best performing currencies in the world. Macroeconomic stability has been restored, and the sovereign rating agencies have all begun to upgrade Ghana. We are no longer in the junk status, and we are no longer a bankrupt country,” he said.

Also addressing the forum, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans to make Ghana more attractive to foreign investors.

He revealed that government will review the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), to abolish the minimum capital requirements for foreign investors.

The law in its current form sets different thresholds for non-citizens.

Section 28 stipulates that a foreigner entering a joint enterprise with a Ghanaian must invest at least $200,000 in cash or capital goods, with the local partner holding not less than 10 percent equity.

It further provides that a wholly foreign-owned enterprise must invest at least $500,000, while a trading enterprise requires a minimum of $1 million in capital, goods, or services.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

54 minutes ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

1 hour ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

1 hour ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

1 hour ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

1 hour ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

1 hour ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Ministry urges LEKMA Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Mi...

1 hour ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line