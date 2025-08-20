Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

The Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko, has asserted that the existence of the anti-graft body serves as a strong deterrent to country's political class.

According to him, the mere presence of the OSP headed by Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, instills fear among politicians.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, August 20, he noted that the office is capable of holding anyone accountable regardless of party affiliation.

“The presence of this OSP is a much, much, much better deterrence to the political class. Currently, when you mention the OSP, they know that irrespective of your party color, the OSP is that body that can come for you,” he said.

Sammy Darko argued that the OSP plays a crucial but often overlooked role in safeguarding national peace.

He explained that even though many efforts by the office are not always visible or quantifiable, they help keep the political system in check and prevent corruption.

“But because some people are fighting behind the scenes and ensuring that the nation is peaceful, and because they cannot quantify the things that they are doing, you may think they are doing nothing. That is why sometimes we make loose comments like ‘nothing is happening,’” he added.

His remarks come on the back of growing public debate on whether the OSP has delivered on its mandate since its establishment and numerous budgetary allocations.