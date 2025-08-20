We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has hit back at former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Hopeson Adorye over his comments about never returning to the party.

Adorye, a former NPP parliamentary candidate and now a member of the Movement for Change, recently declared that he would rather join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) than return to the NPP.

Reacting on Accra-based Starr FM, Miracles Aboagye said the NPP does not need Adorye back, describing him as a source of “bad energy.”

“In fact, the NPP doesn’t expect him to come back. In a group, you want people who bring positive energy. One negative energy can disrupt thousands, and if you will come back only to disrupt, then we thank you — don’t come,” he stated.

He explained that those who voluntarily left the party are not covered by the recent amnesty granted to suspended members, and must formally reapply if they wish to return.

Miracles Aboagye added that acceptance would be based on the individual’s contribution and conduct.

“They should even pray that when they apply and the application is vetted, they will be accepted. Because if you make commentary like this and disrespect the party in this manner, why do you even deserve to apply in the first place?” Miracles Aboagye asked.

The NPP has in recent weeks announced an amnesty for members who were suspended for various reasons, with the condition that those who left on their own must reapply before being considered.