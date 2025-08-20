ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

NPP Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye
WED, 20 AUG 2025
Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has hit back at former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Hopeson Adorye over his comments about never returning to the party.

Adorye, a former NPP parliamentary candidate and now a member of the Movement for Change, recently declared that he would rather join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) than return to the NPP.

Reacting on Accra-based Starr FM, Miracles Aboagye said the NPP does not need Adorye back, describing him as a source of “bad energy.”

“In fact, the NPP doesn’t expect him to come back. In a group, you want people who bring positive energy. One negative energy can disrupt thousands, and if you will come back only to disrupt, then we thank you — don’t come,” he stated.

He explained that those who voluntarily left the party are not covered by the recent amnesty granted to suspended members, and must formally reapply if they wish to return.

Miracles Aboagye added that acceptance would be based on the individual’s contribution and conduct.

“They should even pray that when they apply and the application is vetted, they will be accepted. Because if you make commentary like this and disrespect the party in this manner, why do you even deserve to apply in the first place?” Miracles Aboagye asked.

The NPP has in recent weeks announced an amnesty for members who were suspended for various reasons, with the condition that those who left on their own must reapply before being considered.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I don’t regret criticising Akufo-Addo for using US$18,000 per hour luxury jets —...

54 minutes ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

1 hour ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

1 hour ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

1 hour ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

1 hour ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

1 hour ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Ministry urges LEKMA Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Mi...

1 hour ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line