Benjamin Quashie defends President Mahama for freeing 998 prisoners

High Commissioner-designate for South Africa, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has defended President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to grant amnesty to 998 prison inmates, insisting that the move was a constitutional obligation and not a partisan gesture.

Speaking on the AM Show on Joy News on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Mr. Quashie dismissed claims that the amnesty was targeted at freeing individuals perceived to be aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He said those politicising the matter were being unfair and disingenuous.

"When President Akufo-Addo granted amnesty in this country, no NDC member ran the kinds of commentaries we see today. No one asked the president then to publicize the list. Why today?" he quizzed.

Explaining the procedure, Mr. Quashie stressed that the decision was not made capriciously. "The president doesn't grant amnesty on a whim but only after a thorough and elaborate process has been finalized," he said, noting that the process starts with the Council of State, goes through the Prisons Service Council, and only then reaches the president for approval.

He further reminded the public that prisons should not be viewed solely as centres of punishment but also as institutions for reform and rehabilitation. "Let us, as a nation, believe our prisons shouldn't be just places of punishment but also places for reform. If the Prisons Council has determined that these inmates are reformed and need reintegration into society, let's take the politics out of it. We politicize almost everything in this country," he added.

Mr. Quashie concluded by reiterating his support for the constitutional provision, stressing that there was a deliberate rationale behind not publishing the list of beneficiaries. "I'm sure the list of beneficiaries is with the Service, and anyone who wants to peruse it can request it from the Prisons Service," he said.