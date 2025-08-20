Only police can sanction Ralph over Ridge incident, not Health Minister — Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has backed the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh’s decision to set up a committee to investigate the incident at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital involving NDC activist Ralph St. Williams.

He argued that even though the minister has the mandate to ensure discipline in health institutions, he has no legal powers to punish Ralph directly.

Speaking on on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, August 20, the legal practitioner noted that only the Ghana Police Service and other relevant state institutions can determine whether the activist committed a crime.

“The minister is not clothed with the powers of the Ghana police service. It is not within the purview of the minister to determine that the gentleman in question has committed a crime or otherwise; that is a responsibility of another state institution,” Mr. Suhuyini explained.

The comments come after Ralph was captured in a viral video storming Ridge Hospital’s emergency ward on Sunday, August 17, with a group of men.

He was seen shouting at staff, filming patients without consent, and disrupting medical operations after accusing staff of negligence in treating an accident victim.

Hospital management later confirmed in a statement that some staff were assaulted during the incident and reported the matter to the police.

On Tuesday, the Health Minister announced the establishment of a committee to investigate the matter within a week and recommend sanctions where necessary.

However, the Minority in Parliament insists the case goes beyond an internal probe.

In a statement signed by Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Caucus said the minister’s approach as seen in a video expressing cordiality with Ralph even after the incident, risks emboldening such misconduct.

“Hospitals are places of care, healing, and confidentiality; they are not theatres for political theatrics or disruptive conduct,” the Minority said.