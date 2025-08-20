Paris hosts quiet diplomacy as Syria and Israel discuss ceasefire and security

Syrian and Israeli ministers emerged from a meeting in Paris pledging to calm tensions between the countries and ease sectarian strains in southern Syria.

The talks between Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, and the Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, focused on "de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs”, said Syria's state news agency SANA.

The delegations came together a month after deadly sectarian clashes in the Druze-majority Sweida province.

The week of violence that began on 13 July initially pitted Druze fighters against Sunni Bedouin but quickly spiralled, drawing in Syrian government forces and prompting Israeli strikes.

Israel, home to its own Druze community, has argued its intervention was aimed at protecting the minority group and ensuring the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

SANA said the Paris meeting produced understandings that support stability in the region.

The discussions also touched on the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month and how best to monitor it.

Syrian state television, citing a government source, said the country's intelligence chief was also present.

Both sides reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, stressing that Sweida remains an integral part of the country.

“These talks are part of diplomatic efforts to enhance security and stability in Syria while safeguarding the unity of its territory,” SANA said.

France condemns reported atrocities against civilians in Syria's Sweida

Despite technically remaining at war since 1948, Israel and Syria have engaged in back-channel discussions before.

After an Islamist-led offensive toppled Bashar al-Assad late last year, Israel moved troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights, which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces since the 1973 armistice.

'In two days, it all came crashing down': A French-Syrian family torn apart

According to Syrian state television, the latest talks also explored the possibility of reactivating the 1974 disengagement agreement, alongside addressing humanitarian concerns in the south.

Both parties acknowledged “the need to step up assistance for the people of Sweida and the Bedouin communities”.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high on the ground.

On Saturday, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Sweida, some demanding self-determination and accusing Damascus of imposing a blockade – claims the government has rejected, pointing instead to the arrival of several aid convoys.

The Paris encounter follows a similar meeting between Shaibani and Dermer last month, while other direct talks are believed to have taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to diplomatic sources speaking to AFP.

This comes as US envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack said on social media on Tuesday night that he had met Israeli Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif to discuss Sweida “and how to bring together the interests of all parties, de-escalate tensions, and build understanding”.