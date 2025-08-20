ModernGhana logo
Ghana Maritime Authority enhances safety on Volta Lake

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
WED, 20 AUG 2025

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has launched a safety initiative on the Volta Lake to promote responsible boating practices and environmental protection.

The initiative, led by Capt. Clifford Adjarko Osei included a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and ensuring compliance among local boat operators and passengers.

During the visit, the GMA team paid a courtesy call on Nene Abram Kabu Ackuaku (III) and local elders to discuss the importance of maritime safety and community involvement.

Following this, they held sensitisation sessions with boat owners and operators, focusing on crucial safety tips to prevent pollution, avoid overloading, heed weather warnings, and maintain boats effectively. Participants were also urged to wear life jackets and operate their vessels responsibly.

The GMA team also distributed life jackets and registered boats at various landing sites along Volta Lake, reinforcing safety measures and enhancing emergency response capabilities in the region.

The GMA emphasised that safety on the water is a collective responsibility, urging all stakeholders to work together to maintain safe conditions for everyone using the lake.

