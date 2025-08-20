ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Communication Minister plans technology integration in transport sector

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Technology Communication Minister plans technology integration in transport sector
WED, 20 AUG 2025

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans to facilitate the integration of technology in the transport sector through strategic partnerships.

He emphasised that operational oversight will remain with the Ministry of Transport. “We will ensure that any relevant technological conversation is well aligned, but the Transport Ministry will lead on operational matters,” he stated during a meeting with representatives from Yango, the Ministry of Transport, and the DVLA last Friday in Accra.

The Minister for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, confirmed that Ghana already has an electric vehicle policy with a roadmap for implementation and expressed the government’s eagerness for partnerships that enhance transport infrastructure and services.

The meeting served as an introductory platform, with future engagements aimed at a detailed review of Yango’s proposals to integrate viable solutions into Ghana's transport system.

The meeting included key figures such as the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Mabel Asi Sagoe, Acting Director of Research Business and Innovation at DVLA, Mr. Abraham Zata, and senior representatives from Yango, including Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and North Africa, Shashi Singh, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Africa Zanyiwe Asare, Country Head, Ghana, Tom Ofonime, and Public Policy Consultant, Ghana, Mohammed Suhuyini Zakaria.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will remove capital minimum requirement for foreign investors — Mahama

2 hours ago

Dormahenes unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in Ghana — Dr. Kwarteng Dormahene's unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in...

2 hours ago

Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisoners Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisone...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Debt obligations will be honoured fully and on time — Gov’t after releasing GH¢9...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Nominations for Tamale Central by-election to open on September 8; filing fee pe...

2 hours ago

KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaas one week observation KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaa's one week observatio...

2 hours ago

Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles

2 hours ago

Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC

2 hours ago

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Executive Director of IERPP and Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA BoG injected $4.4 billion to artificially stabilise the cedi — Prof Isaac Boadi

19 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line