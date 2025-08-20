Communication Minister plans technology integration in transport sector

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans to facilitate the integration of technology in the transport sector through strategic partnerships.

He emphasised that operational oversight will remain with the Ministry of Transport. “We will ensure that any relevant technological conversation is well aligned, but the Transport Ministry will lead on operational matters,” he stated during a meeting with representatives from Yango, the Ministry of Transport, and the DVLA last Friday in Accra.

The Minister for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, confirmed that Ghana already has an electric vehicle policy with a roadmap for implementation and expressed the government’s eagerness for partnerships that enhance transport infrastructure and services.

The meeting served as an introductory platform, with future engagements aimed at a detailed review of Yango’s proposals to integrate viable solutions into Ghana's transport system.

The meeting included key figures such as the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Mabel Asi Sagoe, Acting Director of Research Business and Innovation at DVLA, Mr. Abraham Zata, and senior representatives from Yango, including Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and North Africa, Shashi Singh, Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Africa Zanyiwe Asare, Country Head, Ghana, Tom Ofonime, and Public Policy Consultant, Ghana, Mohammed Suhuyini Zakaria.