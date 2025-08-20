Ghana will remove capital minimum requirement for foreign investors — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a strategic move to attract more foreign investment into the country.

He said the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), will be reviewed to abolish the minimum capital requirements for foreign investors.

The Act in its current form requires non-citizens to meet different capital thresholds. Section 28 stipulates that a foreigner entering a joint enterprise with a Ghanaian must invest at least $200,000 in cash or relevant capital goods, with the local partner holding not less than 10 percent equity.

It further states that a wholly foreign-owned enterprise must invest at least $500,000, while a trading enterprise requires a minimum of $1 million in capital or goods and services.

However, speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Japan on Tuesday, August 19, President Mahama said these provisions will be scrapped to make it easier for foreigners to invest in Ghana.

“We are open for business and working to review the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act. Some barriers were put to foreign investment. You had to prove that you had brought in a certain amount of money to be classified as a foreign investor.

“In the reviewed Act, we are removing those minimum capital investments. This will enable any investor, however little money you have, to be able to come in and set up a business in Ghana,” Mr. Mahama said.