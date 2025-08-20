Mahama scraps minimum capital requirement for foreign investors in sweeping GIPC reform

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a major policy shift that will abolish the minimum capital requirement for foreign investors under a revised Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act.

Announcing the reform at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, held on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday [August 19, 2025], President Mahama declared that Ghana was tearing down barriers to investment in order to attract businesses of all sizes.

“In the reviewed Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, we're removing those minimum capital investments. This will enable any investor, however little money you have, 100,000 dollars, 50,000 dollars, to be able to come in and set up a business in Ghana,” the President stated.

Currently, Ghana’s laws impose minimum equity contributions for foreign-owned businesses, with stricter thresholds for trading companies. The President stressed that the outdated requirement was shutting out smaller but innovative investors who could help power Ghana’s industrial and economic growth.

The reform, he explained, will pave the way for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs from across the globe to establish businesses in Ghana, fuelling competition, innovation, and job creation.

The announcement comes at a time Ghana is deepening its trade and investment ties with Japan. President Mahama highlighted that Japanese investment in Ghana has already surpassed $152 million, with global giants Toyota and Honda assembling vehicles locally for both domestic and regional markets.

He emphasised that the GIPC amendment is just one pillar of a bold new investment strategy that includes the government’s flagship 24-hour economy initiative and a $10 billion infrastructure development programme designed to accelerate industrialisation, boost agro-processing, and expand exports.

By scrapping the minimum capital barrier, the President signaled Ghana’s readiness to become one of Africa’s most open and investor-friendly economies.