US Open mixed doubles defending champions advance to semis of revamped event

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori moved into Wednesday's semi-finals of the US Open's new look mixed doubles event after winning their last-16 and quarter-final matches without dropping a set.

They dispatched the second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2 and then beat Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev 4-1, 5-4 on Tuesday at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in New York.

Errani and Vavassori won the 2024 title after battling their way through five ties against specialist doubles pairs to lift a prize that has been awarded at the US Open since 1887.

Last February, executives at theUnited States Tennis Association, who organise the US Open, declared a revamp of the tournament.

They cut the field from 32 to 16 teams, placed it during the week when the qualifiers for the men's and women's singles draws are played and said they wanted more star singles players to compete.

The rules were also tweaked. Out went sets of six or seven games. In came sets of four games.

Organisers also scrapped the "advantage point" in a game whereby if both teams are at deuce (three points) the game can only be won from "advantage".

Reconfiguration at US Open

The reconfiguration irked traditionalists and incurred the wrath of doubles specialists including Errani and Vavassori who condemned the change for reducing the mixed doubles tournament to virtually a series of exhibition knocks.

"I think it was great," Vavassori said after reaching the last four on Tuesday evening. "It's always nice to play with Sara for the energy. We always try to put our maximum energy on the court.

"The stadium was packed in the second match," added the 30-year-old. "So it was also great to see a lot of people.

"It's nice for mixed doubles to be seen on a big stage. I think the best thing we can take from this week is that more people will get to know mixed doubles."

For a place in Wednesday night's final, Errani and Vavassori will play the all-American duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison who saw off Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic in the last-16.

They then disposed of their fellow Americans Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton in the quarter-final.

The other semi-final will pit Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Last year, Errani and Vavassori each took home $100,000 for their efforts. Should they emerge victorious this year after four matches, they will pocket $500,000 each.