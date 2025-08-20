ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC

Elections Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC
WED, 20 AUG 2025

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Tamale Central by-election will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The by-election, in line with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution as amended, follows the death of Member of Parliament Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in the August 6 helicopter crash.

In a statement dated August 19 and signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa, the EC said nominations will be opened on September 8.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that, following the unfortunate death of the Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency, Hon. Murtala Muhammed Ibrahim, the seat of the constituency in Parliament has become vacant.

“In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the constituency on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025,” the statement read.

The Commission added that it will receive nominations from prospective candidates from September 8 to 10 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day.

Meanwhile, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its withdrawal from the contest, paving the way for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to replace their late MP without a competitive process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

34 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will remove capital minimum requirement for foreign investors — Mahama

40 minutes ago

Dormahenes unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in Ghana — Dr. Kwarteng Dormahene's unprovoked attacks on Asantehene likely to cause major tribal war in...

43 minutes ago

Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisoners Former Offinso South MP wants President Mahama to Justify pardon for 998 prisone...

57 minutes ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Debt obligations will be honoured fully and on time — Gov’t after releasing GH¢9...

57 minutes ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Nominations for Tamale Central by-election to open on September 8; filing fee pe...

57 minutes ago

KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaas one week observation KMA intensifies decongestion exercise ahead of Asantehemaa's one week observatio...

1 hour ago

Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles Ameyaw-Akumfi backs GTEC’s crackdown on fake degrees and honorary titles

1 hour ago

Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC

1 hour ago

Prof. Isaac Boadi, Executive Director of IERPP and Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA BoG injected $4.4 billion to artificially stabilise the cedi — Prof Isaac Boadi

18 hours ago

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer ‘NDC is committed to the peace plan for Akwatia by-election’ — Rashid Tanko

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line