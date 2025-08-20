Tamale Central by-election to be held on September 30 — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the Tamale Central by-election will be held on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The by-election, in line with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution as amended, follows the death of Member of Parliament Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in the August 6 helicopter crash.

In a statement dated August 19 and signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa, the EC said nominations will be opened on September 8.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that, following the unfortunate death of the Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency, Hon. Murtala Muhammed Ibrahim, the seat of the constituency in Parliament has become vacant.

“In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission will hold a by-election in the constituency on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025,” the statement read.

The Commission added that it will receive nominations from prospective candidates from September 8 to 10 between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day.

Meanwhile, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its withdrawal from the contest, paving the way for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to replace their late MP without a competitive process.