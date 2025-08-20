ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana to tie Ambassadors and Diplomats’ performance to jobs and investment from September 1 – Ablakwa

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Headlines Ghana to tie Ambassadors and Diplomats’ performance to jobs and investment from September 1 – Ablakwa
WED, 20 AUG 2025

Ghana is set to roll out a groundbreaking policy that will, for the first time, subject all ambassadors and diplomats to strict performance targets focused on delivering jobs and attracting investment.

The new system, which takes effect from September 1, was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday [August 19, 2025]. The forum was held on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9).

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has directed a complete shift in Ghana’s foreign policy priorities, insisting that diplomacy must now produce measurable economic results rather than remain a ceremonial exercise.

“For the first time in our history, on the 1st of September, the President will be launching the first of its kind, a novel KPI, Key Performance Indicators, for all ambassadors and diplomats from the Republic of Ghana. When you peruse that document, you will see that economic diplomacy is at the heart of it,” he stated.

He explained that the Key Performance Indicators will compel envoys to demonstrate clear contributions to trade, investment promotion, and investor confidence, with their success measured against concrete outcomes for the Ghanaian economy.

“The President wants our diplomacy to make an impact. Our diplomacy must lead to the improvement in the lives of the people. Diplomacy must promote investment, and diplomacy must create a safe haven for all of those who invest in our country, and that is what the Foreign Ministry has been charged to do,” Mr. Ablakwa added.

The Minister said the initiative is central to President Mahama’s wider economic diplomacy agenda, which is designed to sustain macroeconomic stability, accelerate foreign direct investment, and deepen global partnerships.

He pointed to Ghana’s stabilised currency, stronger sovereign ratings, and rising investor confidence as evidence that the government’s economic strategy is already yielding dividends.

Addressing Japanese businesses at the forum, Mr. Ablakwa assured them that their investments would be secure under the Mahama administration and stressed that foreign missions will now be required to align their work directly with Ghana’s development priorities so that citizens experience tangible benefits through new jobs, trade opportunities, and infrastructure partnerships.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.) NPA completes roadmap to champion 24-Hour Economy in downstream petroleum sector

14 minutes ago

A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance A/R: Police announce road closures for late Asantehemaa’s one-week observance

23 minutes ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato ‘Akandoh has chosen Ralph over nurses at Ridge Hospital — Dr. Zaato

23 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘Ghana is in a new dawn’ — Ablakwa touts economic recovery, woos investors in Ja...

23 minutes ago

Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko Politicians sit up at the mention of OSP — Sammy Darko

23 minutes ago

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP FBI does not have jurisdiction in Ghana to clear Cecilia Dapaah — OSP

23 minutes ago

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye We don’t need ‘bad energy’ Hopeson Adorye back in NPP — Miracles Aboagye

23 minutes ago

Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Ministry urges LEKMA Remove unauthorized No Fees Stress billboard at Flowerpot immediately — Roads Mi...

33 minutes ago

PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned salaries PAC grills Ministry of Foreign Affairs over financial irregularities, unearned s...

3 hours ago

Hamza Suhuyini Call Ralph St. Williams to order, this is not how we were given the mandate – Ha...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line