Ghana to tie Ambassadors and Diplomats’ performance to jobs and investment from September 1 – Ablakwa

Ghana is set to roll out a groundbreaking policy that will, for the first time, subject all ambassadors and diplomats to strict performance targets focused on delivering jobs and attracting investment.

The new system, which takes effect from September 1, was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at the Ghana Presidential Investment Forum in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday [August 19, 2025]. The forum was held on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9).

Mr. Ablakwa revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has directed a complete shift in Ghana’s foreign policy priorities, insisting that diplomacy must now produce measurable economic results rather than remain a ceremonial exercise.

“For the first time in our history, on the 1st of September, the President will be launching the first of its kind, a novel KPI, Key Performance Indicators, for all ambassadors and diplomats from the Republic of Ghana. When you peruse that document, you will see that economic diplomacy is at the heart of it,” he stated.

He explained that the Key Performance Indicators will compel envoys to demonstrate clear contributions to trade, investment promotion, and investor confidence, with their success measured against concrete outcomes for the Ghanaian economy.

“The President wants our diplomacy to make an impact. Our diplomacy must lead to the improvement in the lives of the people. Diplomacy must promote investment, and diplomacy must create a safe haven for all of those who invest in our country, and that is what the Foreign Ministry has been charged to do,” Mr. Ablakwa added.

The Minister said the initiative is central to President Mahama’s wider economic diplomacy agenda, which is designed to sustain macroeconomic stability, accelerate foreign direct investment, and deepen global partnerships.

He pointed to Ghana’s stabilised currency, stronger sovereign ratings, and rising investor confidence as evidence that the government’s economic strategy is already yielding dividends.

Addressing Japanese businesses at the forum, Mr. Ablakwa assured them that their investments would be secure under the Mahama administration and stressed that foreign missions will now be required to align their work directly with Ghana’s development priorities so that citizens experience tangible benefits through new jobs, trade opportunities, and infrastructure partnerships.