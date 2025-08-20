NPP vows self-protection if police fail to protect members during Akwatia by-election

The National Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, widely known as Nana B, has assured that the party will adopt lawful measures to protect its members during the upcoming Akwatia by-election, slated for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Nana B’s comments follow renewed calls by the NPP on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the recent violence that marred the election re-run in Ablekuma North.

According to him, the attacks on party supporters have made it necessary for the NPP to reinforce its own security arrangements alongside the police deployment.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Top Story, he emphasised that the party’s approach would strictly operate within legal boundaries.

“For self-protection, it’s within our laws,” he said. “You have to defend yourself. You have to protect yourself all the time. So if the NPP says we are going into this election with the mindset of protecting ourselves, it is within the law. Everything we will do that amounts to self-protection will clearly fit within the remits of the law.”

He further urged the Ghana Police Service to remain firm in its commitment not to deploy military personnel during the Akwatia polls, stressing that “we don’t need any military presence there.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that the printing of ballot papers for the Akwatia parliamentary by-election will begin on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

This was disclosed by the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, following a high-level security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) with political party representatives.

“Procurement has already been completed. We have all the materials required for the election, so we are ready,” Mr. Bano-Bioh told the media after the meeting.

The by-election was triggered by the sudden passing of Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025. The late legislator, who represented the NPP, died unexpectedly, necessitating fresh polls to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.