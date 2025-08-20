Samuel Osei Sarkodie declares bid for Eastern Regional Youth Organiser

The Constituency Youth Organiser for New Juaben North, Mr. Samuel Osei Sarkodie (popularly known as SOS), has officially declared his intention to contest the position of Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a move many describe as the dawn of a new chapter for the party’s youth front.

SOS, who has built an enviable reputation for his influence on the lives of young people and his contributions to the party’s growth in New Juaben North and beyond, chose a symbolic and humble approach to make his announcement. Instead of the usual grand hotel launches and political fanfare, he invited all Constituency Youth Organisers and their deputies in the Eastern Region to his residence, where they shared a meal and engaged in deep political discussions.

Explaining the choice of venue, SOS said: “As brothers and sisters, we should be able to meet at home, dine together, and brainstorm towards building a formidable youth wing for victory 2028 and beyond.”

The setting reflected more than humility—it demonstrated a leadership style rooted in accessibility, trust, and genuine partnership. By hosting the gathering in his home, SOS underscored his belief that leadership is not about status or hierarchy but about building loyalty, unity, and collective strength.

Beyond its symbolic value, the gathering also revealed his strategic foresight. The family-like atmosphere encouraged honesty, openness, and bonding among the organisers, laying the foundation for stronger collaboration and a united youth wing in the region.

Anchoring his declaration on the long-term vision of the party, SOS made it clear that his ambition goes beyond immediate political contests. His emphasis on “victory 2028 and beyond” highlighted a forward-looking agenda, one aimed at strengthening the NPP youth front into a formidable, results-driven force capable of securing the party’s future.

With the race for Eastern Regional Youth Organiser beginning to take shape, SOS’s declaration has already set him apart as a frontrunner. To many young people, he embodies the kind of leadership they seek—a leader who does not just preach unity but actively lives it.