Dr. Akwasi Opong-Fosu slams Bawumia for allegedly endorsing indiscipline

Governance and Public Policy Expert, Hon. Dr. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, has sharply criticised former Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of condoning and endorsing acts of indiscipline.

His comments come in the wake of the arrest of comedian Prince Ofori, popularly known as “Fante Comedy,” and his associates, who allegedly threatened to kill President John Dramani Mahama and behead the First Lady.

Dr. Opong-Fosu insisted the matter could not be trivialised as humour. “That is not comedy — it is criminality,” he declared.

The controversy escalated when, after being granted bail, Prince Ofori paid his first visit to the residence of Dr. Bawumia. According to Dr. Opong-Fosu, the move carried dangerous implications.

“When, after bail, his first stop is the home of a former Vice President and a presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections, it sends a dangerous message: impunity is tolerated, stupidity is endorsed,” he said.

The former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development warned that such developments erode leadership credibility, undermine democracy, and threaten national stability.

“Silence is not neutrality — it is complicity. Moral authorities must speak up against such reckless behaviour,” he stressed.

As Ghana moves towards the 2028 general elections, Dr. Opong-Fosu urged political leaders to rise above partisan loyalty and act with responsibility, insisting that indiscipline must never be legitimised in national politics.